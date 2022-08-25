The internet is an endless sea of information. It may seem difficult to filter out content you find unappealing in such a vast space. Thankfully, different search engines and systems have created a way to block such websites while users surf the internet.

If you’re looking for a safe way to surf the internet, you’ve landed on the right page! Here are ways to block unwanted websites on PC, so keep reading.

How to Block Unwanted Websites on PC?

Protecting a user on the internet has become an absolute priority for many systems. You can filter out the websites through either your search engine, enable an extension on your browser, or even block such sites through your system.

Through Search Engine

Most popular search engines offer the Safe Search feature. Using this feature, you can block certain content that include violent and improper media.

Follow the steps below for Google, Bing, and Yahoo to enable Safe Search:

on Google

Open your browser. On your search bar, navigate to www.google.com/preferences. Under Safe Search Filters, check the box next to Turn on SafeSearch. Scroll down and click on Save.

on Bing

Open your browser with Bing as the search engine. Select the Hamburger menu on the top-right corner. From the list of options, choose SafeSearch On the SafeSearch section, choose Strict. Scroll down and select Save.

on Yahoo

Open your browser. Navigate to www.search.yahoo.com/preferences/preferences. On the Safe Search section, drop down the menu next to it. Select Start – no adult content from the list of options. Click on Save.

Through Screentime (For Mac)

For Mac users, you can from searching specific URLs. This feature can be useful as you can select the websites you don’t want to access. Follow these instructions to limit undesirable websites for your Mac:

Launch the Apple Menu. Open System Preferences. Go to Screen Time and select Continue. From the panel to your left, select Content & Privacy. On top, click on Turn On. Under Web Content, select the field next to Limit Adult Websites. Click on the Customize button. Select the Plus icon under restricted. Add the URL for the website you want to block. Click OK. Reboot your browser.

From Hosts File

Users visit a website using a DNS server that their computer stores locally on the HOSTS file. You can enter the URL of the site you want to block on this file to disable it. Remember, you need administrative access to perform this action.

Follow these steps to disable access to unwanted websites in Windows:

On Windows

Open Start. From the search bar, type Notepad. Right-click on it and select Run as administrator. Select File from the menu bar and navigate to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\ Select the host file. At the bottom of the file, type 127.0.0.1, then enter the URL of the website you want to block.

On your keyboard, hit Ctrl + S to save your file. Restart your device.

On Mac

From your menu bar, click on the icon that looks like a magnifying glass. Type in Terminal and open it. Enter the following command on the window. The window will prompt you to enter your admin password. After you type in your password, the window will display your device’s host database. Go to the end of the database using your arrow keys. In the end, type in 127.0.0.1 [the domain of the website you want to be blocked]

After you have the domain of every website you want to block, hit the shortcut Ctrl + O to save the changes. Exit the database using Ctrl + X. On the terminal window, use the command sudo dscacheutil -flushcache to clear the DNS cache. After this, every domain you’ve entered will be blocked.

You can also check our comprehensive guide on how to block websites on different devices.

Add Extension

You can add extensions to your browser to block unwanted websites. For Microsoft Edge, you can visit Edge Add-Ons while visiting the Chrome web store to add an extension to your Google Chrome.

On Google Chrome

Launch your browser. Click on the vertical Three-dot menu on your right. From the list of options, hover over More tools and select Extensions. From the new tab, select the Hamburger menu on the top-left corner of your screen. At the bottom of the pop-up, select Open Chrome Web Store. On the search bar to your left, type Block Site Plus. Select the first result and click on Add to Chrome. Select Add extension on the pop-up to confirm.

On Microsoft Edge

Open your browser. Select the horizontal Three-dot menu on the top right corner. Select Extensions. On the new window, click on Open Microsoft Edge Add-ons. On the search bar, type Block Site Plus. Select Get next to it. To validate the action, select Add Extension on the pop-up.

After you’ve installed the extension, to block a set website, click on the extension. On its window, type in the website URL you want to block. If you are on the site, you wish to block, select Use current URL. Select Save.

How to Set Parental Control on Website?

There is a lot of content on the internet you may want to protect your child from. Both Windows and Mac have Parental Control options to safeguard kids from certain media. Remember that the parental control option isn’t limited to parents; anyone can use it for privacy and protection.

On Windows

From the taskbar, launch Start. Click on the cogwheel icon to select the Settings application. From the sidebar, select Accounts. Under the Your Family section, select Manage family settings online or remove account.

You will be redirected to a website. Log in with your Microsoft credentials. Select Add Family. On the bar, enter the email of your child’s Microsoft account. On the new window, select Member. You will be prompted to verify your identity. After completing the verification, your child will receive an email on the address you registered. On the email, select Join now. Authenticate this action by selecting Join now on the Microsoft Family Safety website.

After they’ve been added from the parent’s account, you’ll be able to view and manage everything from their Screentime to what they watch on the web. You can even enable Content filters to limit them from unwanted websites. You can learn more about Microsoft Family Safety on their official site.

On Mac

Launch Apple Menu from the menu bar. Select System Preferences. From the window, head on to Parental Controls. Click the lock icon on the bottom-left corner of the window. Enter your admin password to make further changes to your Mac. Select your child’s user account.

You can control your child’s actions in six categories: Apps, Web, Stores, Time, Privacy, and Other. Under each tab, you can limit what your child views. Everything from limiting control on external devices to Siri is authorized from Parental control on your mac.

You can list the applications and websites you want to block on the account, administer the items they can purchase, and keep track of the user’s screen time. Enabling parental control on your Mac prevents the user’s account from accessing specific websites.