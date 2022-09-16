Blocking out YouTube when you need to focus can greatly help you boost your productivity. It’s easy to remove or disable the YouTube app on your phone. But doing the same on Google Chrome is a bit tricky.

System-built settings such as Host files and Screen time can block YouTube from your Chrome. Furthermore, there are ways to block the platform using external programs as well. Luckily, we have compiled these methods into simple steps for you in this article.

How to Block YouTube on Google Chrome?

The method to block YouTube may be different depending on the OS or the device you use. So, follow the solution that’s suitable for your device. Ways to block YouTube on chrome are mentioned below.

From Host Files

A simple way to block YouTube is to add its address to the Host file. In order to do so, you will need administrative access to your PC. Similarly, you can use the Terminal on macOS. So, follow the steps mentioned below to block YouTube on your chrome browser using the Host file.

On Windows

Click on the windows icon. Search for Notepad. Right-click on Notepad and choose Run as Administrator.

Tap Yes on the confirmation window. Press Ctrl + O once the notepad opens. Go to the file location, This PC > Local Disk (C:) > Windows > System32 > drivers > etc . On the bottom right corner, change the format from Text document (*.txt) to All files.

Double-click the hosts file. The file opens on the Notepad. At the bottom, type in “ # 127.0.0.1 www.YouTube.com “

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + S. Close the Notepad.

This process blocks YouTube on all the browsers on your computer.

On Mac

Search and open Terminal. Type in cd /etc and press Enter. Type in “ ls ” and press Enter. Again, type clear and press Enter. Type in sudo nano hosts , and press Enter.

Enter the password of your computer. Then, the Host files open. Go to the bottom using the down arrow button. Type in “ 127.0.0.1 www.YouTube.com ” and press Enter

Press Control + O and press Enter. Press Control + X and exit the Terminal.

With Extension

It is possible to add chrome extensions to block YouTube on Google Chrome. You can install a site blocking extension from the chrome web store for this. This feature is available in Google Chrome on PCs and Macs.

You can add a blocking extension to your Google Chrome browser by following the instructions mentioned below.

Open Google Chrome. Navigate to the Extensions page ( chrome.google.com/webstore/ ) In the search box, search for Site Blocker. Press Enter.

Click on a website blocker you prefer and click on Add to Chrome. Click on the extension’s icon at the top right corner Locate the extension and right-click on it. Or, click the three dots beside the extension name.

Click on the blocker’s settings (or options) and navigate to the block list. Enter www.YouTube.com

From Screen Time

For iOS and Mac users, Apple has a website restriction function to block websites on their browsers. You can add YouTube to the list of adult websites to block from your device. So, refer to the steps mentioned below depending on which device you use.

On iOS

Navigate to Settings. Go to Screen Time > Content and Privacy Restrictions > Content Restrictions

Locate and click on Web Content

Click on Limit Adult Websites. Click on Add Website from the Never Allow section at the bottom.

Add www.YouTube.com.

On Mac

Click on Apple Logo Click System Preferences > Screen Time

Click on Content and Privacy Go to the Web Content section and mark Limit Adult Websites. Click on Customize

On the Restrict section, click the + icon. Add www.YouTube.com and click OK. Close the window and restart your browser.

Set Passcode to Prevent Unblocking

After restricting YouTube with the method above, when you try to open YouTube again a page with an Allow Website message comes up. It means users can unblock the website then and there. However, you should set a Screen Time passcode to prevent users from reallowing YouTube.

Here’re the steps you need to follow:

On iOS

Navigate to Settings. Tap on Screen Time Tap on Use Screen Time Passcode below Content and Privacy restriction.

Enter and confirm a four-digit passcode.

Log in to your Apple ID with your credentials.



For Mac

Click on the Search icon (magnifying glass) from the toolbar at the top of the screen. Search for Screen Time and open it. Click the Options button in the button left corner. Tick the Use Screen Time Passcode checkbox.

Choose Allow this user to administer this computer and click on Next.

Enter and confirm a four-digit passcode. Log in to your Apple ID with your credentials.

In addition to blocking YouTube on Google Chrome, this process also blocks YouTube on other browsers on your device. It does not, however, prevent you from using the YouTube app.

Using Router Settings

It is possible to block YouTube via the router settings page. To do so, you need to find your router’s default gateway IP address. Please follow the steps mentioned below to find the IP address and block YouTube.

Click the window icon and search and open Command Prompt. Type in ipconfig and press Enter. Search for the Default Gateway IP address. (Usually 192.168.10.1 )

Copy the IP address on your browser’s search bar and enter. Log in with your router’s credentials. If you don’t have them, check at the back of your router for Username and Password.

Navigate to the Website Filter or Website Block section. Input www.YouTube.com and save the page.

Not all ISPs provide router settings access to the user. The above-mentioned process only works if the ISP allows you to access router settings.

Using this method, all devices connected to your router will have no access to YouTube. This includes YouTube on Google Chrome, TV, Android, and iOS devices and other browsers.