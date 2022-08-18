With growing subscribers of YouTube worldwide, it has also been very popular among kids. It is more likely that the children are inclined toward YouTube addiction.

We all have a YouTube app on our smart TVs for a big-screen experience. But, it might not have kid-friendly content. Since YouTube kids are geographically-restricted in certain areas, you may be using a regular YouTube app on your TV. In such a case, your child might have access to inappropriate and disturbing content.

Thus, you will have no option but to block YouTube on your Smart TV. In this article, we will show you how to do just that.

How to Block YouTube on TV?

If you want to restrict your child’s access to the YouTube app completely, you have several options. You can either lock the app or block its access. Depending on your preference, you can follow the several steps below.

Turn on YouTube Restricted Mode

If you want to create your YouTube kid-friendly on your Smart TV, you can turn on the restricted mode on YouTube. With restricted mode, YouTube will block all the mature content. So, you might not have to block it completely. Moreover, this feature comes in handy when you don’t have YouTube kids on your Smart TV.

Follow the steps given below.

Launch the YouTube app on your Smart TV Then, go to Settings > Restricted Mode Choose On Option



Lock Apps

Lock/Unlock Apps are available on various Smart TVs. Thus, you can lock the YouTube app to prevent your kids from using it. YouTube will prompt the person trying to launch the app to enter the pin. Thus, only users who know the password can access YouTube.

Check out the steps below for different TV models:

On Samsung TV

Go to the Apps section from the Smart Hub panel Navigate to My Apps and click on the Gear icon at the top-right corner From the menu, choose Lock/Unlock My Apps When prompted, type your TV password Now, highlight the YouTube app to lock Finally, choose Save

Note: By default, the pin for the locked app is “0000.” So, you change it from the Settings.

On LG TV

On your LG TV remote, press the Home button Navigate to Settings and press on the three horizontal dots, i.e., Advanced Menu Then, go to Safety and set the option On Choose Application Locks You might be prompted to enter the pin Now, highlight YouTube to lock

Note: If the app runs in the background, the lock function might not instantly be available. Moreover, the default pin for locked YouTube will be “0000″.” You can set your preferred PIN from Settings.

On Sony TV

Press the Settings button on your TV remote Go to Parental Control > Apps Choose Enter PIN and type a PIN you want to set to restrict the app Switch the toggle for Restrict apps Locate and choose the YouTube app to restrict

On Android TV

Go to Settings from the Android TV Home Screen Open Personal > Security & Restrictions Choose Create Restricted Profile Enter a PIN you want to set Now select the Apps you want to allow access to the profile

Note: You can use third-party tools if your TV does not have an in-built lock app feature. Various third-party apps are available for your TV, such as App locker. You can install, set it up and use it to lock YouTube on your smart TV.

Block YouTube Domain Via Router

You can add the YouTube Domain to the blocklist via router if you want to block the app completely. Blocking the YouTube domain will deny access to all your devices connected to the network. You can perform this from the router’s network settings. Moreover, you can also set this from the Parental Control settings of your router.

How to Block YouTube Kids Content on TV?

Although you have a YouTube kids app on TV for your child, you might want to restrict more videos. Sometimes the kids can be exposed to unsuitable videos infiltrating the content. So, if you want to block content but not YouTube on your TV, you can adjust a few settings on your account.

You can perform the steps on your smart TV or mobile, whichever you feel is more convenient.

Block Content

You can block the channel if you find an inappropriate video for your kids on YouTube. By doing so, you will no longer be able to access the videos from that channel. Moreover, if you don’t want to block the entire channel, you can block a single video too.

Follow the given steps.

On your YouTube video, go to the Menu button (three vertical dots) Select the block icon

Then, from the option, choose your preference. Block this video only or Block entire channel

To confirm, click on Block

Note: When you block a video from the channel, it does not block the same video if reuploaded on other channels.

Approve Content

You can also choose the specific video content or channels to show your child. With the approved content feature on YouTube kids, you can create a hand-picked collection of videos your child can watch. You won’t have to worry about blocking the entire YouTube channels one by one with this feature. Moreover, you can also manage the collection at your convenience.

Follow the steps given below.