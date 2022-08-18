With growing subscribers of YouTube worldwide, it has also been very popular among kids. It is more likely that the children are inclined toward YouTube addiction.
We all have a YouTube app on our smart TVs for a big-screen experience. But, it might not have kid-friendly content. Since YouTube kids are geographically-restricted in certain areas, you may be using a regular YouTube app on your TV. In such a case, your child might have access to inappropriate and disturbing content.
Thus, you will have no option but to block YouTube on your Smart TV. In this article, we will show you how to do just that.
How to Block YouTube on TV?
If you want to restrict your child’s access to the YouTube app completely, you have several options. You can either lock the app or block its access. Depending on your preference, you can follow the several steps below.
Turn on YouTube Restricted Mode
If you want to create your YouTube kid-friendly on your Smart TV, you can turn on the restricted mode on YouTube. With restricted mode, YouTube will block all the mature content. So, you might not have to block it completely. Moreover, this feature comes in handy when you don’t have YouTube kids on your Smart TV.
Follow the steps given below.
- Launch the YouTube app on your Smart TV
- Then, go to Settings > Restricted Mode
- Choose On Option
Lock Apps
Lock/Unlock Apps are available on various Smart TVs. Thus, you can lock the YouTube app to prevent your kids from using it. YouTube will prompt the person trying to launch the app to enter the pin. Thus, only users who know the password can access YouTube.
Check out the steps below for different TV models:
On Samsung TV
- Go to the Apps section from the Smart Hub panel
- Navigate to My Apps and click on the Gear icon at the top-right corner
- From the menu, choose Lock/Unlock My Apps
- When prompted, type your TV password
- Now, highlight the YouTube app to lock
- Finally, choose Save
On LG TV
- On your LG TV remote, press the Home button
- Navigate to Settings and press on the three horizontal dots, i.e., Advanced Menu
- Then, go to Safety and set the option On
- Choose Application Locks
- You might be prompted to enter the pin
- Now, highlight YouTube to lock
On Sony TV
- Press the Settings button on your TV remote
- Go to Parental Control > Apps
- Choose Enter PIN and type a PIN you want to set to restrict the app
- Switch the toggle for Restrict apps
- Locate and choose the YouTube app to restrict
On Android TV
- Go to Settings from the Android TV Home Screen
- Open Personal > Security & Restrictions
- Choose Create Restricted Profile
- Enter a PIN you want to set
- Now select the Apps you want to allow access to the profile
Block YouTube Domain Via Router
You can add the YouTube Domain to the blocklist via router if you want to block the app completely. Blocking the YouTube domain will deny access to all your devices connected to the network. You can perform this from the router’s network settings. Moreover, you can also set this from the Parental Control settings of your router.
How to Block YouTube Kids Content on TV?
Although you have a YouTube kids app on TV for your child, you might want to restrict more videos. Sometimes the kids can be exposed to unsuitable videos infiltrating the content. So, if you want to block content but not YouTube on your TV, you can adjust a few settings on your account.
You can perform the steps on your smart TV or mobile, whichever you feel is more convenient.
Block Content
You can block the channel if you find an inappropriate video for your kids on YouTube. By doing so, you will no longer be able to access the videos from that channel. Moreover, if you don’t want to block the entire channel, you can block a single video too.
Follow the given steps.
- On your YouTube video, go to the Menu button (three vertical dots)
- Select the block icon
- Then, from the option, choose your preference. Block this video only or Block entire channel
- To confirm, click on Block
Approve Content
You can also choose the specific video content or channels to show your child. With the approved content feature on YouTube kids, you can create a hand-picked collection of videos your child can watch. You won’t have to worry about blocking the entire YouTube channels one by one with this feature. Moreover, you can also manage the collection at your convenience.
Follow the steps given below.
- Launch the YouTube Kids app and navigate to the Lock icon at the right-bottom corner
- To continue, you might be prompted to solve a multiplication problem or Enter a password
- Choose Settings and go to your Kid’s profile. When prompted, enter the password of your Parent account to continue.
- Under Content Settings, tap on Edit Settings
- Then, choose Approve Content Yourself and click Select on the dialogue box
- Again, under Content Settings, select Add or Remove Videos
- Click on Start and go to the + icon to add a collection
- Finally, click on Done