Blurry faces in videos are pretty common nowadays. You can see it on news, YouTube videos, and videos on various platforms.

If you have a video that requires blurring out people’s faces, you can also do it pretty easily.

But unlike photos, blurring faces in videos can be a bit tricky as the subject might be in motion. Hence it requires a bit of work.

Follow the methods mentioned below to learn how to blur faces in video.

Why Blur Out Face in Video?

Nowadays, everyone has a camera on their phone and can take photos and videos anytime they want.

This raises a huge concern for privacy and security as anyone can take your photo or videos without your knowledge. And, as you can extract a lot of information about people from a video they’re in, not everyone wants their faces to be on other people’s videos.

To cover unusual expressions on the face.

To keep the anonymity of other people in the video.

To avoid legal consequences due to unwanted inclusion of other people in a video. Listed below are some of the reasons why you might want to blur out faces in a video:

How To Blur Face In Video

It’s a bit tricky to blur faces in a video because of the continuous movement. Unlike photos, you need to track the movement of the face in order to blur it properly.

But don’t worry, as there are various ways to blur faces in videos without much effort. However, some methods can only be carried out on a specific device, while others can be applied on any device.

Blur Face in Video Using Video Editors on PC

Most people use a video editor to blur faces in videos. Almost every good video editing software comes with a blur tool.

There are countless video editors in the market, both free and paid, that can help you to blur faces in video.

In this article, we will discuss some of the most popular video editing software across various devices.

Premier Pro

Premiere Pro is probably the most popular video editing software right now. It is a professional video editing app with a lot of functionality.

In addition, you require a subscription to use it. However, if you’re only going to need it once, you can use it as a trial for seven days for free.

To blur out a face in a video using premiere pro, follow the steps below:

Open Premiere Pro Import your video In the effects section, search for Mosaic Click and drag it and drop it in the video track On the top left panel, under Mosaic, click the oval shape Resize the mask and place it over the face you want to blur Click on the forward play icon

Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro is a very popular Mac exclusive video editor. You need to purchase the application for a one-time cost. But like Premiere pro, you can use the trial version if you don’t need the software later.

To blur the face in a video on Mac using Final Cut Pro go through the steps below:

Import your video on the Final Cut pro On the effects tab, search for Pixelate Drag the effect to the face of the subject. Adjust the size and intensity of the effect At the top of the video, click on the tracker

Wondershare Filmora

Filmora can be used as an alternative to those expensive video editing software. It is completely free and is very easy to use.

To blur a face in videos using Filmora, follow the steps below:

Open Filmora and import your video Go to the effects panel. Under the Filters menu, choose Utility Locate the Face-off filter and drag it to the video track

YouTube Studio

You can use the YouTube Studio to blur faces in videos already uploaded to your YouTube channel.

Follow the steps mentioned below to do so:

Open the video on your YouTube account Click on Edit Video From the left panel, select Editor Click on Add Blur and select Face blur Select the face you’d like to blur and click Apply

Blur Face in Video Using Video Editors on Smartphone

If you’re looking for a more compact way to blur faces in the video, you can use your smartphone.

There are countless applications on mobile phones that you can use to blur faces in videos.

Mentioned below are some of the popular and easy ones:

Put Mask

This app is specially made to blur faces in a video on android phones. You don’t need to do much. The app will automatically detect and blur out the faces.

To blur a face using Put Mask go through the steps below:

Open the app and import your video On the bottom, click on Detect faces After the faces are detected, select the one you want to track Click on Start Tracking

Kine Master

KineMaster is a pretty popular video editing app for smartphones. It’s available for both android and iPhone.

To blur faces in video using KineMaster, follow the steps below:

Open kineMaster. Create a project and select the video On the tool panel, click Layer and select effect Click basic effects and select Gaussian blur Adjust the shape and size of the blur After that, click on the key icon on the left side of the screen Click on the circle with a plus sign Slowly slide your video and adjust the mask each time it gets away from the face.

Video Mosaic App

Video Mosaic is an ios exclusive app that allows you to blur videos while recording. You can also blur faces using the automatic mosaic effect via the app.

Follow the steps below to blur faces using Video Mosaic on an ios device:

Open the app on your device. Select the video. On the Blur section, switch from “all” to “face.”

The app will automatically detect and blur the face.

Choose the blur strength, type, and shape. Export the video, and you’re done.

Blur Face in Video Using Dedicated Website

If you don’t want to do everything manually by yourself, there’s a relatively easier way to blur faces in video.

There are numerous sites on the internet that act as a substitute for video editing programs. While their functions are limited, they can be useful for general purposes.

Hence you can use a website that can blur faces in videos automatically.

Search for such websites on the internet and try them out to see if they can provide satisfactory results.