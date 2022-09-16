how-to-bookmark-on-ipad

Bookmarking is an easy way to instantly access your favorite web pages. When you bookmark a particular website, it opens the site from the exact bookmarked page. It not just saves time but also gives a smooth browsing experience.

Adding a Bookmark on an iPad is easy using the browser. You can bookmark the frequently visited websites on your browser. Not just that, you can also add the web page shortcut on your iPad’s home screen.

How to Bookmark a Webpage on iPad

Here the ways to bookmark your favorite page on different browsers.

On Safari

Safari is a go-to browser for most Apple users as it’s a built-in and default browser on Apple devices. So if you use Safari for internet browsing, here’s how you can bookmark on Safari browser.

Open Safari. Go to the website or enter the name of the webpage you want to save a bookmark.

Click on the Share icon at the top right corner.

Tap on Add Bookmark.

Name your Bookmark, or you can set the default name. Click on Save.

Once you save the bookmark page, you can easily access it from the safari app. You can find your Bookmarks on Safari Home Screen or in the Bookmark section. Here’s how to see the saved webpage on Safari.

Click on the Book icon on the top left-hand side. Navigate to Bookmark and Click on Favorites (Bookmarks are saved to Favorites by default). Or, if you have created a new folder, click on the folder name.

You will see all your bookmark web pages in that section.

On Google Chrome

Google Chrome is another popular browser among iPad users. So, if you are one of its users, here’s how you can Bookmark it.

Open the Chrome browser. Enter the website or webpage that you want to bookmark. Tap on the Three-dots.

Scroll down and click on Bookmark. To access the Bookmark, open the chrome homepage and click on Bookmarks. Then, click on Mobile Bookmarks. And you will find all your Bookmarks on that page.

On Mozilla Firefox

If you want to bookmark the web pages on Mozilla Firefox, you can do it effortlessly. Here are the steps.

Open Firefox browser. Enter the site name or URL that you want to bookmark. Tap on Three bars at the top right corner.

Tap on the Add(star) icon to make a Bookmark.

To access the bookmark. Tap on the star icon or go to the Firefox homepage to directly open it.

On Microsoft Edge

Adding Bookmarks on Microsoft Edge is as easy as you do for other browsers. If you are confused about how you can save the web page on edge, follow the below steps.

Open the Microsoft Edge Browser. Tap on the Star icon.

Click on Mobile Favorites.

Now tap on Add (sitename) to favorites to quickly make a bookmark.

To access the bookmark. Tap on the Star icon and click on Mobile Favorites and you can find all your Saved Web pages.

On Brave Browser

Brave is one of the fastest growing browsers on mobile/tablet platforms. If you use brave and want to create a bookmark, follow the below instructions.

Open Brave Browser. Open the web page you want to bookmark. Click on Three-dots at the top right corner. Scroll down and Tap on Add Bookmark.

Tap on Save.

To access the bookmark, Click on the Bookmark icon and tap on Mobile Bookmarks and you will find your Bookmark pages.

How to Access Bookmark Shortcut From Home Screen?

Sometimes, it’s inconvenient to go into Safari and look for Bookmarks. There’s an easier way to access the page. For that, you can add the Bookmark page on your device’s Home Screen. It works as a shortcut and appears on your Homescreen.

Open Safari. Open the website that you want to bookmark or want the shortcut on your Home Screen. Click on the Share icon. Scroll down and click on the Add to Home Screen button.

Now, name the bookmark page, which will be the title that appears on your Home Screen. Then, click on Add.

Now, Go back to your home screen, and you will find the webpage you bookmarked.



How to Sync Your Bookmark on Other Apple Devices?

Bookmarking on Safari helps to sync it to your other Apple devices. That means you won’t need to rely on an iPad to access it next time. However, you must sync your Safari to iCloud from your device settings.