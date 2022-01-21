Turtles in Minecraft are cute mobs you can find on the beaches. These green creatures are pretty and help players get essential items like scutes and bowls.

Since they drop items useful to you, you may wonder if you can breed turtles and make a farm. The answer is yes, and we want to walk you through the process if you don’t have much idea about it.

How to Breed Turtles in Minecraft?

It is easy to breed turtles in Minecraft. You will need seagrass to do so. In short, giving seagrass to turtles makes them lay eggs, which hatch after a while.

Grab some seagrass from the ocean using shears. If you do not have shears, you can craft them on the table using two iron ingots and place them diagonally.

Get two turtles close and feed them the seagrass. There should be floating hearts above both of the turtles. The turtles will then face each other, and shortly after, the female turtle goes back to its home. It then starts shaking the sand and lays eggs. You will have to wait for a while until a baby turtle hatches.



It is very important to remember that you cannot breed turtles if they are not on the beach they spawned. Furthermore, if you bring the female turtle from another beach, it will travel back to its home no matter how far it is.

How to Move Turtles to a New Location?

Although turtles never change location, you can always get some to hatch in a new place to relocate them. The adults, however, never leave their old homes.

But you have to be careful with eggs, as you can easily break them. You, or any other living mob, can trample them. So be careful not to jump on them or drop something on them. To properly relocate the eggs, you can:

Grab a tool with Silk Touch enchantment. If you do not, you can head over to the enchanting table and enchant a tool or trade with librarians. Once you have the silk touch, you can break the eggs and collect them. However, it’s best to remember that using silk touch on the eggs resets their growth.

Once you have the eggs, go to the place you want to relocate the turtles and place them down on a sandy area less than four blocks above sea level and close to the sea. Wait for about four to five in-game days for the eggs to hatch. Over time, you can see cracks in the eggs, and they hatch after three cracks.

If more than one egg is in the cluster, they simultaneously hatch when one does. Remember to fence around the turtles and light up the area properly; most mobs also attack the turtles.



How Do I Get Scutes From Baby Turtles?

Scutes are green shells that baby turtles drop when they grow into adults. You will have to wait until the babies grow fully to obtain a scute. So keep an eye out on the babies. You can also feed them seagrass and accelerate their growth.

You can also build a scute farm using turtles. You can follow the steps below to make a scute farm:

Fence around at least two turtles on their home beach. Make sure you have sand blocks and a water source in front. The waterside of the farm does not need any fences. Build a wall on the waterside of the enclosure with wooden blocks. Make sure no mobs can enter and exit the farm. Furthermore, make the wall so that turtles can get to the land from the water by climbing it. Light up the land inside the farm. Your farm should look like this by the completion of this step:



On the water side of the wall, break the bottom blocks and place some chests in their place. Add hoppers above the chests in each space and place trapdoors on each hopper. Add another layer of trapdoors. While doing so, you can attach the second layer of trapdoors to the wall above. This way, both trapdoors open and leave the space for turtles to swim.

The area behind the trapdoors will be the breeding grounds, where the turtles can mate and lay eggs. Once they hatch, the baby turtles go to the water. Since they cannot get past the closed trapdoor, they will grow into adults in the same place. The hoppers then collect scutes in the chests below. You can make a bigger enclosure outside the breeding area in the water so that none of the turtles get out of the farm. You can then start breeding the turtles to get as many scutes as you want.

Related Questions

What Mobs Are Hostile to the Turtles?

All types of zombies attack the baby turtles and the eggs but not the adult ones. The skeletons, however, only attack the babies. The goats attack either of them randomly. Likewise, wild Ocelots, wild wolves, cats, and foxes also attack the baby turtles.

The Wither and Zoglins attack both adult and baby turtles. The blaze and zombified piglins only attack the eggs.

How Do You Get a Turtle to Drop a Bowl?

You can only get a bowl from a turtle if lightning kills them. You can also use a trident with the Channeling enchantment during a thunderstorm on the turtles to kill them with lightning. If they die when you strike them normally, they drop 0-2 seagrass and 1-3 experience points.

How to Move an Adult Turtle?

You cannot use the lead on turtles. But you can pick them up using boats and minecarts. You can also lure them using seagrass. So you can use these items to your advantage to move the turtles. However, they will go back to their home beach to lay eggs.

Can Turtles Drown in Minecraft?

The turtles in Minecraft do not drown no matter how long they are in the water.

How Small Are Baby Turtles?

The baby turtles are one of the smallest mobs in Minecraft. They have a height of only 0.12 blocks. Furthermore, they can easily suffocate if they walk on soul sand due to their small size.