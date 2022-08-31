If you’ve tried uploading a video to Discord, you might have noticed that Discord has a file size limit. You can’t send files that are more than 8 MB if you don’t have Discord Nitro. So, unless you’re on a paid plan of Discord, you won’t be able to send the files that you want freely.

However, there are some workarounds that you can use to bypass this size limit. Following such methods, you can send files of more than 1 GB.

How to Bypass Discord File Size Limit?

There are a couple of ways to bypass the Discord File Size limit. You can use the one you prefer from the list below.

Compress the File on Windows

You can compress a file to reduce its file size so that you can send it on Discord. You can do this using any file compression software. Follow these steps to compress files.

Using In-built Settings

You can compress files on Windows without installing any third-party apps. To do so, follow these steps.

Select the file you want to compress and right-click on it. Press Send to and select Compressed (Zipped) Folder.

However, doing this does not reduce the size of large files to 8 MB. So, instead of compressing it, you can try splitting the file.

Using Third-party Tools

You can also use third-party apps like WinRar for better compression.

First, launch the WinRAR app on the computer. Then, navigate to the video file location and click it. Now, click the Add option from the menu bar with the file selected. Change the Archive format to RAR. Click on the dropdown menu for the Compression method and select Best.

Check the box for Create solid archive if you want to highly compress it. Click on OK.

This will work if the file size is close to 8 MB. But if you have a large file, compressing it won’t be enough. In this case, you can split it into multiple zip files. To do so, follow these steps:

Select the File you want to split and select Add to Archive. Now, set the value of “Split to volumes, size” to 8 MB.

Click on OK.

Your file will be compressed into parts of 8 MB. You can send it in your Discord one by one. When your Discord friends download and extract it, make sure that all the zip files are kept in the same directory.

Using iMovie(Mac)

To compress a file on macOS, you just have to right-click on it and select Compress “Filename”. But, it doesn’t reduce the size as significantly as in Windows. You can use third-party apps like RAR and The Unarchiver, or you can try other methods to bypass Discord’s size limit.

But, if the file that you’re sending is a video, you can compress it through iMovie. To do so, follow these steps.

Press Command + Space to bring up Spotlight. Search for iMovie and open it. Click on Create New and select Movie. Drag and drop your video to the timeline. Now, click on the Share icon at the top-right of the window. Select Export File. Lower the Resolution and quality so that the estimated file size is less than 8MB. Click Next and choose a directory for the video. Press Save.

Use External Links

You can use image/video sharing services to bypass Discord’s file size limit. You can upload your file to these services and share it using a link. Some popular image hosting services that you can use are Imgur, kek.gg, and ImageShack.

However, these sites only allow images and videos. If you want to send something other than that, Google Drive is the best option. To share a file to Discord using Google Drive, follow these steps.

On Desktop

Open Google Drive using your browser. From the top-right corner, press New and select File upload.

Choose a file to upload. Now, right-click on that file in Google Drive and select Share.

Change the General access to Anyone with the link.

Select Copy Link. Send the link to your Discord server or friends.

On Mobile

Open the Google Drive app on your phone. Tap on the Add icon at the bottom right. Select Upload. And press Browse if you’re on iOS.

Tap on the file you want to share. Now, tap on the three-dots icon next to the file and select Share. Press the three-dots icon at the top-right and select Manage Access. For iOS, it is Who has access. Under Link Settings, tap on Change. Go to Restricted and select Anyone with the link.

Tap on the Link icon at the top right to copy the link. Send the link to your Discord friends or a server.

If the file that you’re sending is a long video, you can upload it to YouTube as a private video and send the link to your friends. This is because YouTube is better than Google Drive for Video Playback.

Boost Your Server to Level 2

Boosting your Discord server to level 2 will increase its file size limit to 50 MB. Additionally, it will allow all members of the server to send files up to 50 MB. It is an expensive option, but you can do it if you have multiple other friends who are willing to boost the server.

However, using Discord Nitro will be better for you as it will allow up to 100 MB file sharing on all servers. Also, it is cheaper than boosting your server.