How to Cancel Netflix From Any Device?

Although Netflix is popular streaming media, its subscription process is still a problem for users. Many users have reported receiving recurring Netflix subscriptions on their devices.

If you are in a similar situation, you may want to cancel Netflix subscription from your device. However, the steps to cancel a subscription might vary according to the device.

So, to clear your confusion, we will guide you through the entire process to cancel Netflix on a website, Smartphones, streaming media, and gaming consoles.

How to Cancel Netflix Through the Website?

If you are using Netflix on your PC, you can cancel the subscription from the website. You can do it from your Account Settings page on your Netflix profile.

Check out the steps given below:

Open Netflix on your Web browser and log in to your account On the top-right corner, click on the Profile icon and choose Account Under Membership & Billing, click on Cancel Membership

Now, Netflix will present you with two options. You can either cancel or Stick around. Choose Finish Cancellation on the left side Netflix will cancel your subscription immediately. However, they might ask you to fill in the Reason for the cancellation. So, you can tick the box and click on Done

How to Cancel Netflix on Android?

The easiest way to cancel Netflix on Android is from the Netflix app itself. Besides, you can cancel your subscription from your Google Account.

You can follow the steps for Android below:

Using Netflix App

Launch the Netflix app on your phone Sign to your account and open your Profile On the top-right corner, tap on your Profile icon > Account Under Membership & Billing, tap on Cancel Membership

To confirm, choose Finish Cancellation (You can also see the subscription ending time on this page) You will be prompted to choose the Reason for cancellation. From the list, tap on the box to check the option Finally, tap on Done

Using Google Play Store

Go to Google Play Store app On the top-right corner, tap on your Name Initial or Profile Picture Choose Payments & Subscriptions from the menu and tap on Subscriptions

Open Netflix and choose Cancel Subscription

How to Cancel Netflix on iOS?

There are several ways to cancel Netflix subscriptions on iOS.You can cancel from Safari, settings, and App Store. Check out the steps given below.

Using Safari

Launch the Netflix website on Safari. Login to your account and tap on the three horizontal line icon in the top-left corner Tap on Account and choose Cancel Membership

Again, select Finish Cancellation

Using Settings

Launch the Settings app on your phone At the top, go to your Apple ID profile Tap on Subscriptions

Open Netflix and choose Cancel Subscription Tap on Confirm

Using App Store

Launch App Store and log in to your iCloud if you haven’t On the top-right corner, go to your profile Bitmoji. Tap on Your Name to open Account Settings Choose Subscriptions > Netflix

Tap on Cancel Subscription

How to Cancel Netflix on the Streaming Media Players?

While canceling Netflix Subscription on the Streaming Media Players, deleting the app is not enough. You must manually cancel it.

You can follow the steps given below:

On Roku TV

From your Home screen, Highlight Netflix and press the asterisk * button on your remote Choose Manage Subscription

Click on Cancel Subscription Again, Choose Cancel Subscription to confirm Click on Done

How to Cancel Netflix on Game Consoles?

You can cancel your Netflix Subscription from the gaming console itself. Or by launching the gaming website on your PC. You can follow whichever method seems simplest for you. Moreover, depending on the gaming consoles, the steps might vary. So, for your reference, we have mentioned the steps for PlayStation below.

Using PlayStation3 / PlayStation 4

Open your PlayStation Gaming Sign in to your account and navigate to Settings Choose Account Management > Account Information > PlayStation Subscriptions Select Netflix Finally, click on Turn off Auto-Renew

Using PC

Go to Playstation’s official site on your browser. Then, in the top-right corner, click the drop-down icon Choose Subscription Management > Netflix Select Turn off Auto-Renew

Note: You can contact the billing company if you cannot cancel the Netflix subscription. You can ask them to cancel the subscription immediately. Moreover, you might need to contact Netflix service providers.

How to Restart Your Netflix Subscription?

You can restart your Netflix Subscription anytime from the same Account page you canceled your subscription. If you subscribed to Netflix from a third party, you could contact them to restart your subscription.

For an inactive Netflix account, Netflix will ask you to restart your membership when you login into your account. Moreover, it will change your billing date. Similarly, for an active Netflix account, you can click on the Restart your Membership option from your Account page. Resuming a subscription will not change the billing date.