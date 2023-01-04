Whether you have a primary monthly subscription, like Apple One, or have other subscriptions to Apple’s services, it’s easy to cancel any subscription anytime. Doing so will immediately abort any related services. If you want to cancel a trial subscription before the renewal process starts, you’ll need to cancel it at least a day before.

How to Cancel Subscriptions on iPhone?

Here’s how you can cancel subscriptions on your iPhone:

Go to Settings. Tap on your Apple profile. Select Subscriptions and then tap on any current subscription.

Scroll down and tap on Cancel Subscription.

If you can’t see the Cancel button and only see one expiration message highlighted in red, it means that you’ve already canceled the subscription. Additionally, Apple states that the method to cancel subscriptions is different based on your country/region.

If you’re having a hard time finding the subscription you want to cancel, you might be using a different Apple ID. To verify this, you can follow these steps:

Go to iCloud Mail on Mac or Windows. Click on the Search icon and type “invoice from Apple.”

In the mail, check the respective Apple ID.

Cancel iCloud+ Plan

If you only want to cancel your iCloud+ plan, you can do so from iCloud settings:

Go to Settings > your Apple profile. Tap on iCloud > Manage Storage or Manage Account Storage.

Then, select Change Storage Plan.

Tap on Downgrade Options and then log in using your Apple ID credentials. To cancel, you’ll need to select the standard free 5GB iCloud plan. Tap on Done.

Once you cancel your iCloud+ plan, Apple gives you a 30-day notice to back up or transfer your iCloud data. After the said period, all your data gets lost permanently.

Cancel Active App Subscriptions

If there are several app subscriptions that you want to cancel, follow these steps: