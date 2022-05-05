How to Cancel Xbox Live Subscription

Canceling an Xbox subscription is easier than you may think. Microsoft keeps streamlining the process so that you can cancel Xbox Live Gold subscription in a few steps.

You can cancel Xbox Live through a web browser or via the console. Both options lead to the same Microsoft Service & subscription management site.

How to Cancel Xbox Live

Like how you would cancel Xbox Game Pass, you can cancel Xbox Live from the console or a browser.

The console process is the same on Xbox One and Xbox Series console families. These devices share interfaces, options, and services.

Canceling the service doesn’t have any extra or hidden fees. But it has a particular functioning.

You can cancel the subscription on the expiration date. Depending on how much time has passed since you last paid for the service, you may qualify for an immediate refund.

Cancel Xbox Live on a Web Browser

To cancel Xbox Live Gold subscription from the web browser, here’re the steps:

Open your web browser on your PC Go to the Microsoft Services page or the Microsoft’s account page Click on Sign In at the top right. If you’re already logged on to Microsoft services on your browser, skip to step 5 Log in with your Microsoft account credentials, the same account you use on your Xbox Now, you’re back on the home page. Click the profile icon at the top right and click on My Microsoft account.

Click the Services & subscriptions tab.

The new page displays the list of Microsoft services under your account. Find the Xbox Live Gold section Click on Manage

On the right side, click on Upgrade or Cancel subscription Select Cancel subscription

Click on Confirm



After you cancel, Microsoft may ask prompt you with two extra options:

Don’t charge me on (next service renewal date)

Cancel immediately and get a refund

These options only appear if you bought the service during the last 30 days. See, Microsoft offers a refund if you cancel Xbox Live within the first 30 days after your last payment. The funds would go back to your payment option within 72 hours.

Turn Off Recurring Billing

You may also see the option to “turn off recurring billing.” It’s an automatic subscription cancellation, as you would have to pay for the service manually on the expiration date.

Naturally, if you don’t pay, Microsoft simply cancels the service. However, you won’t qualify for any kind of refund.

Here’re the steps to manage recurring billing:

Go back to you r Microsoft account’s Services & subscription s site Locate the service you want to manage, like Xbox Live Gold Click on Manage

Bellow the service title, you’ll see “Recurring billing.” On the right side of this option, click on “Change”

Select Turn on or Turn off, depending on what you want

Cancel Xbox Live on the Console

There’s a built-in option on the console to cancel Xbox Live Gold or any other Microsoft subscription.

Sadly, the option feels incomplete, as the process opens the console’s built-in web browser to finish the process.

Here’re the steps:

Turn on your console Press the Xbox button on the controller to open the guide Go to Profile & system Select Settings Go to the Account tab on the left Select Subscriptions on the right panel Select Xbox Live Gold Under Payment and billing, select View and manage Subscription The option will open the web browser and take you to the familiar Microsoft’s Services & subscriptions page. Navigate to the Xbox Live Gold section Click on Manage Select the option you want to use from the interface. You can Cancel by opening the Upgrade or cancel drop-down menu.

You can also click on Change to turn off recurring billing

Is Xbox Live Gold Worth It?

Xbox Live Gold is a benefits bundle for Xbox Series and Xbox One users. Mainly, it gives you access to the multiplayer aspect of the games you buy. So, for example, if you want to play Dead by Daylight on Xbox, you’d need a Live membership.

Then, it offers exclusive discounts and free games to its users. Xbox shares a couple of games Live users can download for free every month. Often, these are lesser-known indie titles. You won’t lose the free games you’ve downloaded by canceling the service.

There’re reasons why you may want to cancel it, though. First, free-to-play games don’t require paying for Xbox Live. For example, you can download and play Fortnite or CoD: Warzone without issue.

Secondly, you may be against the existence of the service, as Microsoft (and Sony) are charging you to use your internet to play a game you already bought. After all, PC players don’t need to pay an extra fee to access online gaming, so you may save some extra bucks by playing on the larger Windows platform.

Related questions

What if There’s No Cancellation Option?

If you can’t see a cancellation option, you’re in debt. In other words, your payments are overdue, and you would have to pay the obligation of the service before canceling.

Why Would You Have a Past-due Balance on Xbox?

Your subscription may fail to pay the renewal automatically, and it’s often because Microsoft finds issues with your payment option.

Common issues include:

Insufficient funds on a debit card

Your credit card expired

Your credit card has been stolen

Your credit card account closed

You have a new credit card and closed the old one

Your bank declined the purchase

How to Pay a Past-due Balance on an Xbox Service?

To fix an over-due payment, you need to go to Microsoft’s services and subscriptions page.

Then, you would have to click Manage on the service in question and then click on Change how you pay. Then, add a new payment option.

How to Manage the Services Child’s Account?

Instead, you would have to go to Microsoft’s services & subscriptions site, log in with the child’s account, and manage the services.