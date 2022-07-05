How to Change AirPods Settings? (7 Ways)

AirPods are great but what makes them even better is their customizable settings. These smart wearables can adjust to your taste. This helps you get the most out of your AirPods by fine-tuning the settings as you prefer.

From renaming your AirPods to altering the double-tap action, you can do it all. So, if you’re looking to customize your AirPods settings, look no further.

We will be providing you with directions on how to change several AirPods settings. But, before you proceed, make sure your AirPods are connected to the Apple device.

How Can I Change AirPods Settings?

AirPods have allowed its users to change many settings. There is the option to rename your AirPods, change the function of the double-tap action, and more.

If you see fit, you can even modify the noise control modes or set one AirPod as a microphone. There are more of these customizable settings. In case you want to know how to do that, you will soon learn how.

Renaming Your AirPods

One of the perks of having AirPods is that you change their names as much as you’d like. You don’t have to stick to a name forever. In case you don’t like the current name of the AirPods, you can change it by following the instructions below.

On iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Open the charging case with the AirPods placed inside. Then, on the iOS device, navigate to Settings. Select Bluetooth. Locate AirPods and tap the More Info button.

Tap on the current name of the AirPods. Now, type a new name. Finally, tap Done.

On Mac

Go to the Apple menu. Click on System Preferences. Select Bluetooth.

Then, control-click on the AirPods. Select rename and type a new name.

Click Rename.

Change the Double-tap Action

If you want, you can change the double-tap action on your AirPods. This can be configured for the AirPods 1st and 2nd generation. Here’s how you can select the function of double-tap on AirPods.

On iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Flick open the AirPods case. Go to Settings on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Then, tap on Bluetooth. Next to the AirPods, tap on the More Info button.

Select either of the left or right AirPods to choose double-tap for: Talking to Siri

Playing/pausing audio content or,

Skipping between tracks



On Mac

Go to System Preferences>Bluetooth. Right next to your AirPods, select Options. Then, click on the Double-tap option to select one of the given options as mentioned above.

Readjust the Noise Control Modes

For AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, you can adjust the press-and-hold action to switch between noise control modes. Primarily, AirPods Pro has three noise control modes. They are Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Off.

The press-and-hold action on the stem of your AirPods (both left and right) changes between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode by default. But, you can reconfigure the press-and-hold action.

On iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

On the iOS device, go to Settings and select Bluetooth. Next to the AirPods, select the More Info button. Then, from Press and Hold AirPods options, you can select either Left or Right.

Select Noise Control. After that, choose the Noise Control Modes (two or three) for the press-and-hold action.

On Mac

Open the Apple menu. Click on System Preferences > Bluetooth. Locate your AirPods and select Options. Next, select the Press-and-hold option and change it.

If you have selected both AirPods to change the press-and-hold action, the readjusted settings on one AirPods will take effect in another one too.

Also, you can set one of the AirPods to talk to Siri. While, on the other hand, you can have the other one to control noise control modes.

Set One AirPod as the Microphone

In default settings, the microphone is set to Automatic. This means that both the AirPods can work as a microphone during phone calls and while talking to Siri. But, you can change it to your liking.

In case you want only your left AirPod to work as a microphone, or only the right one, follow these steps.

On iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Go to Settings on your iOS device. Select Bluetooth.

Locate your AirPods and tap the circled i button next to it. Now, tap Microphone. Then, select Always Left AirPod or Always Right AirPod.

On Mac

Open the Apple menu. Click on System Preferences > Bluetooth. Right next to your AirPods, click on Options. Then, choose Microphone and alter the settings.

Enable/Disable Automatic Ear Detection

AirPods are smart wearables that can detect when they’re in your ears and work accordingly. For instance, they will play and receive audio from the device when inside your ears. Likewise, if you take one AirPod out of the ear, it will pause the audio.

In case you take both of them out, it stops the playback instantly. The automatic ear detection feature of AirPods enables it to switch playing the audio through your device’s speaker when they’re not in your ears.

However, it depends entirely on you if you want to turn on or off this feature. If you want to change the automatic ear detection option, here’s how.

On iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

On the iOS device, open Settings. Select Bluetooth. In the list of connected devices, locate the AirPods. Then, tap the circled i icon, beside the AirPods. Next to Automatic Ear Detection, turn on or off the toggle button.



On Mac

Open the Apple menu. Click on System Preferences > Bluetooth. Now, next to your AirPods, click on Options. Select Automatic Ear Detection. Then, turn it on or off as per the need.

Manage the Digital Crown

The AirPods Max have a digital crown similar to that of the Apple Watch. This digital crown is for adjusting the volume on the AirPods. If you wish, you can change the direction to turn the digital crown to increase or decrease the volume on AirPods Max.

By default, the digital crown has to be turned clockwise to increase the volume. But, you can change it by going through the steps below. Before you begin with the steps, make sure the AirPods and the device are paired.

On iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Open Settings on the iOS device. Select Bluetooth.

Now, tap the circled i next to the AirPods Max. Then, select Digital Crown. Under Increase Volume by Rotating, select either Back To Front(clockwise) or Front to Back (counterclockwise).

On Mac

Go to the Apple menu. Click on System Preferences > Bluetooth. Click on Options which is next to your AirPods. Then, click on Digital Crown. At last, choose one option from Increase Volume by Rotating

Prevent Automatic Connection of AirPods

Almost every AirPods, except for the 1st generation, connects seamlessly among the Apple devices. You can change this functionality if you find it comfortable to connect AirPods to your devices manually.

On iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Go to Settings and select Bluetooth. Tap the circled i icon, right next to the AirPods.

Then, choose Connect to This iPhone/iPad/iPod touch. Select When Last Connected to This iPhone.



On Mac