How to Change App Colors in iOS and Android

If you want to take customization to the next level on your phone, try changing the app colors and icons. There are many fun ways to do that on both Android and iOS. So, let’s check them out.

How to Change App Colors in Android

Changing app colors and themes on an Android phone largely depends on your current Android version. It is significant if you want to change the app colors without using any third-party apps.

Using Color Palette

If you have the latest Android 12 version, changing app colors is seamless with the new Color Palette feature. This handy feature will automatically change the app colors and the theme color based on the color of your wallpaper. So, the first step is to choose a wallpaper that you think would suit your phone.

Then, you can take these steps to change the app colors with the Color Palette:

Long-press on an empty space on your home screen. Then, select Wallpaper and Style.

Tap on Color Palette.

Select a color palette you prefer. You can even view a preview of the select theme.

Once you’ve selected your desired palette, tap on the Set as Color Palette option.

Now, your phone’s app colors, as well as the other widgets and menu colors, are also aligned with the color of your wallpaper. If you can’t seem to find the color palette option on your phone, please check your phone’s version and install any available updates.

Use Phone’s Built-in Theme Options

If you have an older version of Android and don’t have the Color Palette feature, you can use the built-in theme options on your phone. For e.g., if you have a Samsung phone, you can visit the Galaxy Themes store. From the options at the bottom of the screen, tap on Icons and choose an icon pack of your choice.

You can get free as well as premium app icons, themes, wallpapers, and more. But if your phone is of another brand, you might still find similar settings.

For example, we found the Theme Store on the Xiaomi phone as well. Although there isn’t a specific feature to customize your app icons only, you can use a theme and change the app icons accordingly. To access this, you can follow these steps:

Long-press on the home screen. Tap on Wallpaper. This will lead you to a new page.

Go to the Themes tab. Pick any theme of your choice.



Use Theme Launchers

Another way you can customize app colors and icons is via theme launchers. You can find various kinds on the Play Store. Using these launchers, you can completely customize your phone. Besides changing the app colors, and icons, you can even change the style of your home screen, your keyboard design, your lock screen, and more.

However, you might get different options to customize depending on the launcher you’re using. Additionally, suspicious theme launchers can invite potential viruses and bugs. So, we recommend using themes like Apex Launcher, Nova Launcher, or AIO Launcher.

To use these theme launchers, simply install them and follow the in-app instructions to pick a style or design you prefer.

Get Icon Packs

If you’re not a fan of theme launchers and want to change only the app colors, you can download icon packs from the Play Store. Search for “icon packs,” and you can find various ones to fit your taste.

How to Change App Colors in iOS Using Shortcuts

With the release of iOS 14, iPhone users have many options to customize their app colors/icons. To perform this, you’ll need to use Apple’s Shortcuts app. Using this app, you’ll need to create a new shortcut and then assign a new color and icon to the app. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Shortcuts app. Tap on the plus sign to create a new shortcut.

Tap on the Shortcut Name to add a new name. Then, tap on Open App to assign a task.

Tap on App and pick any app of your choice. Now, tap on the app icon, and you can choose any color and logo of your choice.

If you want to add a picture to your app icon, select the Settings icon. Tap on Add to Home Screen.

Tap on the app icon and choose a new picture.



How to Change the Color of Your Apps Without Shortcuts

If you find that it’s time-consuming to use the Shortcuts app and would like a faster alternative, here’s what you can try turning apps into widgets. Performing this action will give a completely new and attractive look to your app. Here’s how you can do it:

Long-press on your home screen. Tap on the plus icon to open Widgets.

From the list, you can scroll and pick any app you want to change into a widget.

You’ll get several style options for your chosen app. Pick one and tap on Add Widget.

You can now view and even move around the widget on your home screen.



Meanwhile, there are also third-party sources to change your app colors and icons on your iPhone. However, we don’t recommend using such methods since they can cause apps to crash and bring potential viruses.