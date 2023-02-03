how to change background on safari

If you love customizing and personalizing everything under the sun, you’ll love this feature on Safari. To add more fun while browsing, you can change the background of the Start Page on this browser.

But the catch here is that your iPhone needs to be iOS 15 or newer since it’s not been that long since Apple introduced this feature. You get a total of nine default images from Apple to choose as your background. But, you can even pick a custom background of your choice.

On iPhone/iPad

Here are simple steps to change the background on your Safari browser on your iPhone or iPad.

Launch the Safari app and make sure you’re on the Start page.

Then, tap on the Edit option. If you don’t see this option and instead you see other features, scroll to the bottom of the screen. Then, tap on Edit.

Toggle the Background Image option.

In the Background image section, you’ll find the default images that you can choose as your wallpaper for the Start page. But, if you would like a custom image, click on the Plus icon and select any image from your Gallery.

Once you select your desired image, tap on the X icon in the top-right corner to go back to the Start screen. You’ll now see your new Start page.



If you want to set the same image on your Safari Start page for other Apple products, like Mac or iPad, make sure to turn on the option ‘Use Start Page on All Devices.’ You can find it at the top of the Customize Start Page menu. Turning this on will update the background via iCloud.

If your Safari background is not syncing, make sure you’re logged in to the same Apple ID.

On Mac

If you’re on your Mac, here’s how you can change the background for Safari.

Launch Safari on your Mac and then click on the Customize Menu icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Now, tick the box for the Background Image option. Here, you can pick any from the default image options.

Alternatively, click on the + icon below the Background Image option to set your custom image from your Finder. If you click on any image from your Gallery, you can also view its preview.

Click on the Choose option to set your desired image as the Safari background.

If you want to remove your current background to change into a new one, click on the X icon to delete your existing wallpaper first. Then, choose a new one following the methods above.

If you first change the background on your Mac, the changes will sync to your iPhone or iPad as well.