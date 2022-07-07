There are times when you have to turn on the video last minute, or you may find your surroundings troublesome in a meeting. Luckily, with the “Virtual Background” feature on Microsoft Teams, you can now save yourself from distracting backgrounds and embarrassing situations.

You can apply the background effects of your choice to make your experience more cheerful. It will cover or blur your setting and prepare you for a meeting.

So, from this article, let’s learn how to change the background on Teams.

How to Change Background on Teams

You can change your background before or during the meeting on Teams. You need to turn on your video and open background effects to apply. Below, I have compiled the easy steps for PC, Mobile, and Web.

Before You Begin

Before changing your background, you must confirm to the following criteria:

Make sure to Allow access to camera, and your camera works fine.

and your camera works fine. If you wish to add your own background, you must Allow access to all photos . It supports only PNG, BMP, and PNG image formats.

. It supports only PNG, BMP, and PNG image formats. You must mandatorily have the latest version of Microsoft Teams on your device.

Please check the device compatibility . It is not accessible on Linux. For Android users, your software version should be 10 or higher. It does not support VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure)

.

Set Up Before Joining the Meeting

Luckily, you can change the virtual background beforehand, whether you’re a host or an attendee. If you haven’t joined the meeting yet, you can apply background from the ready-to-join setup screen.

This feature is compatible with mobile, PC, and the web. However, due to the variation in User Interface, there are different steps for each. Please find out the steps below.

On Mobile

Before joining the meeting, you will have to set up your video and audio. From the menu, tap on the Background Effects on your video screen.

Choose your Background Effect or Upload your own

Then, tap on Done on the top-right of your screen. Join the meeting

On PC

Before joining a meeting, you can find the background filters icon, camera, and microphone on top of your screen. Click on the Background Filters and choose your preferred Effect from the menu. You can also Upload your own. Once you’ve applied your background, join the meeting.

On Web

On your setup screen, you will have an option to enable audio, camera, and background filters before joining a meeting. First, Switch the toggle right to turn on the Camera. Then, drag the toggle right to enable Background Effects.

You can find various filters in the background settings and choose one. After changing your background, join your meeting.

Change While You’re in the Meeting

If you have joined the meeting without setting up the background, you can change it while you’re in the meeting. Check out the steps for mobile, PC, and desktop below.

On Mobile

Tap on the Three Dots icon next to the speaker Choose Background Effects

Select the background effects you wish to set up (Please Note that while selecting the background, your video Will Not be Displayed for other attendees in the meeting) Tap on Done To confirm, tap on the Yes option.

On PC

Click on the Three Dots (More Actions) icon on your meeting screen. Then, select Apply Background Effects. Click on the Background you wish to apply.

If you want to see how the background will appear, click the Preview button. (Please Note that previewing Will Not Show Your Video to anyone at the meeting. Only you can see the video) After you’ve checked the background, you can either Stop Preview or click on Apply and Turn On the Video.

On Web

Next to the share tray, click on the Three Dots Icon on your meeting screen, i.e., More actions. Choose Show Background Effects. You can choose your preferred background from the menu.

Then, you can click on the Preview button to see how it appears. (Please Note that when previewing the background, Only You Can See your video on the meeting. By default, it will turn off your video for everyone) If you feel the background is fine, you can Stop Preview or directly click on Apply and Turn On the Video.

You can repeat the steps if you wish to apply for another background. However, please note that once you’ve used the background, it stays the same in all your calls unless you change it.

How to Remove Backgrounds on Teams

There can be instances when you might want to remove the background on Teams. To do so, you can simply apply the no background option. Please follow the given steps for both mobile and PC users.

On Mobile

Navigate to More Actions and tap on Background Effects Select ⊘ from the Background menu

Tap on Done

On PC

Navigate to the More Actions icon on your screen Then, click on Show Background Effects Choose ⊘ from the Background Settings

Click on Apply

What Background Effects are Available on Teams?

You might use Teams for official or unofficial purposes. So, depending on the meeting type, you can apply various virtual background filters. Find it out below.