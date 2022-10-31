How to Change Boot Drive in Windows and Mac

If youve installed a new SSD and want to make it your boot drive, you can do it through the BIOS settings. There you will have to change your devices boot priority. Doing this will make the PC boot from the SSD instead of your old drive.

A computer generally has one drive to boot from, but you can also have multiple boot drives on a PC and boot from any of them. But first, you have to make sure there is an operating system installed on that drive.

What is a Boot Drive?

A Boot drive is the primary storage device which your PC loads the operating system from. An SSD and an HDD are the most common boot drives. But you can also use a USB flash drive as a boot device. Even CD drives can be used as a boot device, but they are now more or less obsolete.

A boot drive may hold a bootable operating system. You can make any internal drive a bootable drive by installing a new operating system into it and then changing it to a bootable drive.

How to Change Boot Drive on Windows?

You will first have to install an operating system on the new drive to be able to boot from that drive. If you have multiple boot drives, you can change the boot order to make your PC boot into that drive first. You can either use the system BIOS or UEFI to change the boot order of your PC. The BIOS or UEFI interface may vary depending on its version, but the general process is similar for all.

Shut down and restart your PC. Press the BIOS hotkey when the PC starts. It is usually one of the F1, F10, F2, F12 or Del key.

Find and Navigate to Boot or Boot options. As weve mentioned before, the interface may differ depending on the version. This option may also be listed as Boot order.

Put the drive you want to boot first to the top of the list. You can change the order of the list using the keys displayed at the bottom of the BIOS screen. It is usually changed using the + / - buttons. Save and exit the BIOS. You can press F10 or F11 to save and exit.



Changing the boot order of your PC will make it so that it loads files from the device on the top of the list.

If you want to change your existing operating system to a new drive, you can clone the existing drive to a new one. You can use any third-party software to clone your existing drive and boot from the new drive. This method comes in handy when you are moving to a new drive but want to keep your old operating system. You can use third-party software to clone your old drive.

How to Change Boot Drive on Mac?

You can change the boot order on Mac from either the Startup disk utility or from the boot menu at startup. Using the boot menu comes in handy if you want to clean and install a new OS. But if you want to completely change to a new hard drive, using disk utility is preferable.

Using Startup Disk Utility

Using the Startup disk utility will permanently change the boot disk. To change it back, you will have to follow these steps again. Heres how you do it:

Click on the apple logo and go to System Preferences.

Press Startup Disk.

Click on the lock icon and input your user credentials. Choose the disk you want to boot from and restart your mac.

Using Boot Menu

Using the boot menu will only change the boot device for only that one boot. If you restart your PC, the boot device will change back to the previous one. These steps will guide you on how to change the boot drive using the boot menu: