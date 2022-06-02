how to change brightness on windows 11

You might need to change the brightness of your screen depending on your ambiance.

On dimly lit rooms, at nights, you will need to turn down the brightness to avoid screen pressure on the eyes. During the daytime or outside, you’d want the screen to be at its brightest.

Your windows 11 device has a few different ways that lets you change the brightness of your screen. You can make your screen bright or dim using the dial, brightness keys, or settings.

Change Screen Brightness Using Quick Settings

You can use the Quick Settings in Windows 11 to quickly access the brightness slider. To do so:

Press Win + A. Alternately, you can click on the Quick Settings area Find the brightness slider near the bottom of the panel Drag the slider left or right to adjust the brightness to your liking



Change Screen Brightness Using Settings

As in the earlier versions of Windows, you can also change the brightness of your built-in screen by going to Settings in Windows 11. To do so, please follow these steps:

Open Settings (Shortcut: Win + I) Select System and click on Display tab Under Brightness and color you should see a display slider. Drag the slider left or right to adjust the screen brightness



Change Screen Brightness Using Windows Mobility Center

Windows Mobility Center is a component in Windows that centralizes information and settings most relevant to mobile devices. If your windows device is a laptop, you can use the mobility center to change the brightness of the screen. Please follow the steps below:

Press Win + R and type in mblctr . Alternately, right-click on the start button and click on Mobility Center In the Windows Mobility Center, use the slider under brightness slider to either increase or decrease your screen brightness.



Change Screen Brightness Using the Terminal

You’d be surprised to know that for an operating system that focuses almost entirely on the Graphical User Interface, you can also use a terminal command to change the brightness of your screen. Excited to try it out? Here’s how you do it:

Press Win + R and type in powershell Type in : (Get-WmiObject -Namespace root/WMI -Class WmiMonitorBrightnessMethods).WmiSetBrightness(1,brightnesslevel)

In the above command, you need to replace the last parameter ‘brightnesslevel’ with the percent value of screen brightness. For example, if you want to set your screen brightness to 50%, type in:

(Get-WmiObject -Namespace root/WMI -Class WmiMonitorBrightnessMethods).WmiSetBrightness(1,50)

Change Screen Brightness From Your Keyboard

If you use a laptop, you can use your keyboard shortcut keys to change the brightness of your screen. The keystroke combination you need to press might vary depending upon the make and model of your device. In my lenovo legion 5, for example, I need to press a combination of Fn + F5 to decrease screen brightness and Fn + F5 to increase screen brightness.



Change Screen Brightness Using Physical Buttons on Your Monitor

You probably cannot change the brightness of your standalone monitor on your desktop PC using key combinations from your keyboard. This is because the standalone monitor has a separate set of physical buttons that lets you change the brightness of your screen.

You will need to access your monitor’s settings menu from a button located physically on the monitor. You will see a menu that will have an option to change the brightness of the screen. This will depend upon the make and model of your monitor. Please follow the instructions displayed on the screen.



Change Brightness Using Shortcut Keys?

To quickly adjust screen brightness in Windows, you can either use the shortcut combination in your device. For example, in my Legion 5 I can decrease screen brightness by using Fn + F5 keystroke and increase screen brightness by using Fn + F6 keystroke. The exact key combination might vary depending upon your device make and model.

Other than using key combination, you can also access and adjust screen brightness pretty rapidly by using either the mobility center or quick settings in the toolbar. Please refer the article above on how to use these features in windows 11.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Can’t I Change My Brightness on Windows 11?

If your keyboard combination to adjust screen brightness is not working, use the settings inside Windows 11 to change the brightness. You can try doing so from the settings, quick settings, or from windows mobility center. Each of the methods has been outlined in the guide above. Please follow any of the above procedures and you will be able to change the screen brightness on your Windows 11.

Does Windows 11 Have a Brightness Slider?

Yes, Windows 11 indeed does have a brightness slider. If you are missing a display slider, it’s possible that you need to update your windows. You might also need to update your display drivers.

Another possible culprit that we’ve seen reported is the Teamviewer application. If you use TeamViewer, try uninstalling TeamViewer and restart windows.