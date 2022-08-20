While Photoshop allows you to manipulate images in countless ways, changing the color of an object is one of the most basic and essential tasks in Photoshop.

Also, if you are using Photoshop for design purposes, you will most likely need to change the color of the subject multiple times. However, if you are confused as to which tools to use for a better result, we are here to help you out.

In this article, we will explain various tools and techniques to change the color of an object in Photoshop, which includes both simple and complex methods.

How to Change Color in Photoshop?

Changing color in Photoshop is a diverse topic, and you can spend countless hours refining the image to its last pixel.

However, we have covered some of the most commonly used methods which include using adjustment layers and other several tools.

We assume that you have a basic knowledge of Photoshop, such as making selections and familiarity with its interface.

Open an Image

You can directly drag and drop an image to open an image in Photoshop. Or, you can use the following keyboard shortcut:

On Windows : Ctrl + O

: Ctrl + O On Mac: Cmd + O

Make a Selection

To change a color of a particular area in the image, you may need to make a selection around it.

Photoshop’s AI does a decent job of making quick selections. Just click Select Subject on the top bar. However, this works best when there are few objects (preferably a single object).

Likewise, you can also use the object selection tool, quick selection tool, and magic wand tool.

To select the object precisely, you can add or subtract the selection with the following keyboard shortcuts.

Add Selection : Hold the Shift button for both Windows and Mac

: Hold the button for both Windows and Mac Subtract Selection: Hold Alt for Windows and Option key for Mac

On the other hand, the pen tool does a better job if you want to make an even more precise selection.

Also, click the Window menu and select Workspace > Reset essentials to set the default settings in Photoshop. This is to ensure you are using settings similar to ours in Photoshop.

Quick Tip: Use the duplicate layer (Ctrl + J on Windows and Command + J) to work with images on Photoshop in a non-destructive manner.

Once you are ready with the image, use one of the following methods that best suits you.

Adjust Hue/Saturation

Hue and saturation are powerful tools to change the color of an object in Photoshop. You can use them with various other settings such as color range, blending modes, or the replace color tool.

Now, for an image without too many objects with similar colors and complexities, you can change its color without making a selection with the Hue tool. You can do it as follows:

First, select the initial layer and right-click on it. Then, choose the Duplicate Layer option to work non-destructively.

Then, click the Layer menu at the top and select New Adjustment Layer > Hue Saturation.

Click the Master tab and select one of the primary colors. Or, use the sample tool (pointing finger with left and right arrow) on its left to sample a different color from your image.

Then, adjust the Hue slider. Additionally, adjust the saturation and lightness sliders for accurate color correction.

If the color of an unwanted part of the image gets selected, you can remove it with the brush tool. But, make sure the foreground color is black, and the background color is white while using the brush. You can press “D” to do so.



Adjust Hue/Saturation Using the Color Range Tool

The Hue/Saturation tool alone isn’t enough to change colors for complex images (many objects with similar colors or shadows or while dealing with hair). So, you can use it in combination with the color range tool to change the color of a particular object in Photoshop.

Click Select from the menu bar and click Color Range.

After your cursor turns into the color picker, use it to sample the color(s) of the object you want to change.

Then, drag the slider below Fuzziness until most parts of the image for which you want to change the color turns white. The white represents the visible part.

To sample different colors in the same image, use the color picker with the plus icon and check the Localized Color Clusters checkbox for a precise selection. Use the Hue/Saturation method as mentioned above to change the color.

How to Change the Color of an Object by Making Selections?

If you try to change the color of an object without selecting it, the whole image can be affected. So, by selecting it, we are constraining Photoshop to make changes only in the selected area.

Here, we are using Hue blending mode to change the color of an object.

First, make a selection of the object for which you want to change the color.

Then, click the Create new fill or adjustment layer icon (circle with half white and half black) under the Layers tab. Select the Solid Color option, choose any color and click OK.

Now, select the Hue blend mode. By default, the blend mode is Normal.

Click the color swatch next to the solid fill layer mask and drag the slider in the Color Picker to change the color.



Alternatively, you can even change the background color of your image using the above method.

First, make a selection of the object.

Then, click Select from the top menu bar and choose the Inverse option.

Now, continue from Step 2 in the upper part of this section to change your background color.

How to Change the Color Mode in Photoshop?

While the default color mode in Photoshop is RGB, you may need to use other color modes for different purposes like printing, photography, etc.

To change the color mode,

Launch the Photoshop app. While opening a new document, select the color mode under the Color Mode section.

Alternatively, click the Image menu and hover over Mode to select other color modes.





How to Change the Image Color to Black and White?

If you want to give your image a retro look and convert it to black & white, you can use the black and white adjustment layer or the gradient map adjustment layer.

Here’s how you can do so.

Open an image in Photoshop. Then, click the Layer menu and select New Adjustment Layer > Black & White.

Alternatively, use the gradient maps method for better highlights and high contrast of your image. For this,