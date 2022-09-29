When you create your Facebook account, your default language is automatically configured to match the device’s language. If you don’t like the language, however, you can always change it to your preference.

Interestingly, Facebook offers a wide range of languages to select from — 111 to be exact. The social media platform also allows other translating options to it’s user. This we will be discuss in the later part the article.

How to Change Default Language on Facebook?

Facebook provides in-app language change settings on your PC and Android phones. On the other hand, the iPhone has its own language change option for different apps, including Facebook.

If you are an iPhone user, Facebook will simply redirect you to the settings to change the default language.

On PC

If you want to change the default language settings on your Facebook from a browser on PC, refer to the steps given below.

Open Facebook in your browser. Click on the Profile icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Go to the Settings and privacy section

Click on the Language option

Go to the Facebook language option and click on Edit.

Click on the Language name in the drop-down menu, scroll down if needed, and select the language of your choice. Now, click on the Save changes option.



On Android

Refer to the steps below if you wish to change the default language settings on your Andriod Phones.

Launch your Facebook on your Android phone Tap on your Profile icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Scroll down and click on the Settings & privacy option.

Press on the Language option

Scroll down and click on the language of your choice.



On iPhone

On iPhone, Facebook redirects you to its app settings to change the default language.

To do that, follow the steps mentioned below.

Launch your Facebook app on your iPhone. Tap on the Profile icon at the bottom right corner of your screen.

Scroll down and press on the Settings & Privacy option.

Scroll down and tap on the App Language option

You will be redirected to the Facebook Settings tab. Tap on the Language option.

Scroll down and select any language of your choice.



How to Automatically Translate Posts Into Your Preferred Language?

You may have seen posts and comments in many different languages in your Facebook feeds. If so, you can change the settings of your Facebook to translate posts as per your preferred language automatically.

On PC

To change this setting on a PC, follow the steps mentioned below.

Launch your Facebook Browser Click on your Profile icon in the top right corner of your Facebook page.

Select the Settings & privacy option.

Click on the Language option.

Go to the Language you’d like to have posts translated into option and Click on Edit.

Click on the Language name drop-down menu and select your preferred language and click on Save Changes.



On Phone

Refer to the steps below to change the setting on your Android phone.

Open your Facebook app on your Android phone. Tap on your Profile icon at the top right corner (Android) and bottom right corner (iPhone) of your screen.

Scroll down and click on the Settings & privacy option.

Tap on the Settings option

Under the Account section, tap on the Translation for posts option.

Press on the Language into which you’d like to have posts translated option.

Scroll down and select the language of your choice, and tap on the Save option at the top left corner of your screen.



Related Questions

If I Change My Facebook Language Settings, Will It Sync With My Phone?

No, creating changes to your Facebook default language won’t affect your device language.

Why is the Default Language Setting Not Working on My PC?

It can happen because if you alter the language settings on only one device, like your phone, the change will only be visible on that phone, not on your PC. You again have to change your default Facebook language on your PC.