Since forever, PC users have always had a divided opinion about the size of icons of files and folders. Some go for small dimensions, while others prefer larger ones. For me, however, I find the larger ones to be a tad too big for my liking, as well as distracting. I like my screen open and clear. And changing desktop icon size for my preference is my way to do just that.

You shouldn’t worry as our methods are relatively easy to follow. But before we dive into it, just make up your mind quickly about your preference! And, without further ado, follow these methods on how to change desktop icon size in windows, mac, and Linux.

How to change desktop icon size in Windows 10

Option 1: Right-click desktop

Firstly, right-click on an empty space anywhere on the screen.

2. After that, go to the view menu.

3. Now go ahead and select large, medium, or small icons according to your preference. As for me, I chose the windows 10 icon size.

4. And now, I can view my icons in a smaller dimension. And that how to make icons smaller.

5. Also, you can resize your icons in a folder too. For example, I want them to get big in a particular my documents folder.

6. I changed the folder’s icon stature following the same process that I used while changing that of the desktops. Now you can view folders in a bigger size.

Option 2: Scroll Wheel

The scroll wheel method is an even easier way to adjust the icons sizes on the computer screen. Here’s how:

1. Minimize all your files and programs and go to the home screen.

2. Secondly, press the CTRL key on your keyboard and just scroll your mouse wheel up and down. If you want to decrease the dimension, just scroll downwards. For example, I want windows 10 desktop icons huge; so what should I do? I just scroll upwards. But if I want to make them smaller in the future, I will simply scroll the wheel downwards.

Small icons

Bigger icons

3. That’s it. Now you can easily switch the sizes!

Option 3: Change from Display Settings

Changing the appearance from display settings is a faster way to change size of desktop icon. Follow these steps to make a quick change:

So, firstly right-click on an empty space anywhere on the screen and click on display settings.

2. After that, take a look at the scale and layout option. There’s a dropbox to change the sizes of text, apps, and other items with the default option of 125 %.

3. Now, there are four options to choose from, ranging from making your icons very small to very big. You can choose 100% for the smallest whereas 175% for the biggest ones. (It also gives a warning sign about how some apps might not respond until I close and reopen them.)

4. So, here you have it. It just got changed!

How to change desktop icon size in Mac

Are you ready to learn how to change desktop icons size in Mac? Here we go:

Right-click desktop

1. First and foremost, close all your files and right-click anywhere on the blank screen and choose show view options.

2. After clicking, a tab with an icon size slider appears.

3. If you want to increase the dimensions, move the slider to the right. And if you want to decrease it, move the slider to the left.

5. So, start experimenting with the slider and choose the dimension you prefer.

6. Furthermore, you can also increase or decrease the text size of the folder icons.

Also, make sure your finder tab gets activated while using your mac.

But what exactly is the finder tab? The finder is a desktop interface of mac computer that is always running in the background.

Just remember to left-click your mouse button so that your finder option pops up on the top toolbar. Once it’s on, you can easily organize your files and folders on display.

How to change desktop icon size in Linux – Ubuntu

Linux operating system serves Ubuntu’s distro platform. And to vary the desktop object’s dimension in this Linux oriented system, use the following steps:

1. Start off by opening the file explorer option.

2. Then, click edit located on the top toolbar menu and select preferences.

3. After you open the file preference tab, a window with multiple menu pops up. Under the views tab, you can see that the default zoom level is set to 50%. But if you want to increase it, click on 100%.

5. So, here you have it. Now you can increase or decrease your scale and modify the home screen icons in your Linux Ubuntu.

How to change icon size in Linux – Mint 19.1

Although Linux-Mint 19.1 is based on Ubuntu, it follows an entirely different approach to adjusting the icon’s dimension because of its layout. Follow these quick and easy steps:

1. Right-click on a blank space in the computer screen and select the customize option.

2. Then, you can view the current monitor layout tab with icon sizes option. If you want it to be small, select the small option from the dropbox and if you want them big, select larger.

5. You can even hide your files from the home screen and keep them clean. Just go to desktop settings and unselect the folders that you want to hide.

6. Try this method to switch your Linux-Mint 19.1 screen icon’s appearance today!

FAQ

Which Linux operating system uses similar ways to change the display’s icon dimensions?

Ubuntu and Gnome based Linux distribution system uses similar steps to alter them.

What can I find in the finder menu bar option?

You can find content related to iCloud Drive, Mac, and other storage devices on this menu.

Conclusion

We hope this step by step user manual on how to change icon size was helpful. Each of these operating systems use concise and straightforward steps to adjust the icon’s dimension according to your personal preference. Go ahead and try these methods in your devices today. Mess around with the icon sizes and see what you like. Also, are there any other steps we missed? Do let us know.