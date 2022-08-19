Even though Discord is a fun app, using it on a daily basis with the same theme can get monotonous. It would be much more interesting if you could customize your Discord to give it a distinct look.

Discord does allow you to change the theme/background. But there are only two options that don’t offer much personalization. But some third-party extensions allow you to personalize your Discord entirely.

Let’s take a look at how you can change your Discord Background.

How to Change Discord Background?

You can change the background through the Discord app itself. You can set the appearance to dark or light. The dark setting is the default one, and the light one changes the background to shades of white.

However, third-party apps allow you to have a lot of options. You can change the Discord background in the following ways.

Using the Discord App

In the Discord app, you can go to the Appearance setting and change the theme to Light or Dark. To do so, follow these steps.

On Windows/Mac

Open the Discord app. Go to User Settings by clicking on the gear icon next to your username. Now, go to Appearance. Under Theme, choose between Light, Dark, or Sync with computer.

The Sync with Computer option automatically changes Discord’s appearance depending on your system’s theme.

On Android/iPhone

Open the Discord app. Swipe from the left part of the screen to open the server’s list. Tap on the Profile icon on the bottom-right part of the screen. Scroll down to find Appearance and open it. Select the preferred theme.



Using Third-party Apps

You can also use some Third-Party apps to change the Discord Background. These apps take advantage of Discord’s Open API to personalize the appearance of their Discord. Some third-party apps like Powercord and Lightcord can be used.

However, we do not recommend you to use any of these apps as they clearly violate Discord’s Terms of Service.

How to Change Video Background in Discord?

Your background is the first thing that you notice when you’re on a video call. If you don’t want to show your actual background during a Discord video call, you have the option to blur it or change it to some presets. To change the video background in discord, you can follow these steps.

Note: This feature is only available on the Discord app for desktop as of right now.

Open Discord and click on the settings icon next to your username. On the left panel, select Voice & Video. Under Video Settings, click on Test Video to preview your video. To set a background, click on any backgrounds under Video Backgrounds.

If you’re subscribed to Discord Nitro, you can even set a custom background.

How to Change Invite Background in Discord?

Discord gives you the freedom to personalize your Server Invite but only if your server is boosted to level 1. If your server is boosted, follow these steps to change the Server Invite background.

Click on your Server’s name and go to Server Settings. On the left panel, click on Overview. Under Server Invite Background, click on Upload Background.

How to Change Profile Color and Banner On Discord?

When people look at your Discord Profile, they see your profile picture, badges, and behind all that, they see your profile color. You can personalize the profile color and change it to the color of your preference.

To do so, follow these steps:

Open the Discord app on your PC. Then, click on the settings icon beside your Username. On the left panel, go to Profiles under User Settings. Under Profile Color, click on Custom. Choose the color of your choice. Or, you can also paste a color code. Then, click on Save Changes, which appears at the bottom of the screen.

You can also keep a profile banner instead of a profile color. But, unlocking the profile banner requires a Discord Nitro subscription. If you’re subscribed to Nitro, follow these steps to change the profile banner.

Open Discord and click on the settings icon next to your username. Go to Profiles from the left panel. Under Profile Banner, click on Change Banner.

Then, select an image of your choice. Resize the image and select Apply. Then, click on Save Changes.

How to Get an Animated Profile Picture on Discord?

Discord lets you add a .gif file as your profile picture. And yes, this profile picture will be animated when others view it. To unlock this feature, you have to be subscribed to Discord Nitro. If you have Nitro, you can add an animated profile picture by following these steps.