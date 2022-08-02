How to Change DNS Server in Windows

Domain Name System (DNS) is the naming system that maps domain names ( www.xyz.com ) to IP addresses ( 10.10.xx.x ) enabling your device can access the server resources.

Your device can search for other devices and services on the internet only through their unique IP addresses. However, since IP addresses are difficult to remember and organize, all systems use domain names for convenience. So, DNS is basically a phonebook for the internet.

Normally, your ISP automatically designates the DNS servers you need for the domain name resolution. However, it is also possible to manually set static DNS server addresses. In this article, we talk in detail about how you can change DNS on a Windows PC.

Why Should I Change DNS in Windows?

To be able to access the internet even if the ISP’s DNS goes down, for instance, in case of an internet outage.

To have the less restrictions on the resources you can access on the internet.

To have a better geo-location for faster downloads and browsing.

A faster DNS server will decrease the latency during DNS lookups. There are a few possible reasons why you might want to change DNS in Windows, such as:

How to Change DNS in Windows

There are mainly three ways to change DNS in Windows. They provide the same result, so you can pick any method you want.

After changing the DNS, we recommend flushing your DNS cache to prevent internet connectivity issues.

With Settings App

The usual way to change your system and other settings, including DNS, on later Windows versions is with the Settings app. You can also choose to encrypt your DNS for more security using this method.

To change the DNS server address through the Settings,

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to Network & internet. Select Ethernet or WiFi. Under DNS server assignment, click Edit. Set the drop-down list to Manual. Toggle On the IPv4 or IPv6 switch depending on which protocol’s DNS addresses you want to modify. Enter the Preferred and Alternate DNS addresses per your wish.

Select Save.

Through Network Connections Control Panel

The Control panel is the traditional alternative to Settings. You can also use it to change the DNS server addresses on Windows. Here’s how you can do so:

Open Run and enter ncpa.cpl . Right-click on your Ethernet or WiFi connection and select Properties. Double-click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) or Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) depending on which protocol’s DNS you wish to change. Check Use the following DNS addresses and enter the server addresses.

Click Ok.

Using Command-line Interface

If you are familiar with Command-line Interfaces, you will likely find it more convenient to use such interfaces to change your DNS address. There are different commands you need based on whether you are using Windows PowerShell or Command Prompt.

On Command Prompt

Open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open it as admin. Enter the command netsh interface <ipv4/ipv6> set dnsservers <Interface Name> static <Preferred DNS address> primary , where, <ipv4/ipv6> – select either ipv4 or ipv6

<Interface Name> – Use the command netsh interface show interface to learn all possible interfaces Then, enter the command netsh interface <ipv4/ipv6> add dnsservers <Interface Name> static <Alternate DNS address> index=2 For example, to set ipv4 DNS addresses for Ethernet as 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1, you need to enter the commands: netsh interface ipv4 set dnsservers “Ethernet” static 1.1.1.1 primary

netsh interface ipv4 add dnsservers “Ethernet” 1.0.0.1 index=2



On Windows PowerShell

Open Run. Type powershell and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open it as admin. Enter Get-DnsClientServerAddress to learn the possible interface aliases. Enter Set-DNSClientServerAddress “Interface Alias” –ServerAddresses (“Preferred DNS address”, “Alternate DNS address”) For example, Set-DNSClientServerAddress “Ethernet” –ServerAddresses (“1.1.1.1”, “1.0.0.1”)



You can enter the DNS servers for either IPv4 or IPv6 on the same command.

Which DNS Addresses Should I Use?

We recommend using public DNS servers as manual DNS addresses. Many public DNS are available for your use, such as:

Google IPv4: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 IPv6: 2001:4860:4860::8888 and 2001:4860:4860::8844 Cloudflare IPv4: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1 IPv6: 2606:4700:4700::1111 and 2606:4700:4700::1001 OpenDNS IPv4: 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220 IPv6: 2620:119:35::35 and 2620:119:53::53

Use the first address in the Preferred DNS address and the second one under Alternate DNS Addresses.

How to Change to Automatic DNS (DHCP) in Windows?

The default protocol for obtaining automatic DNS servers or IP addresses is called DHCP (Dynamic Hosts Configuration Protocol). If you want to revert back your DNS configuration to automatically get DNS server from your ISP, you need to enable this protocol for your DNS settings.

You can follow the similar steps to the above and select automatic DNS assignment options using Settings and Control Panel. However, the commands for the CLIs are slightly different.

Using Settings

Here are the steps to enable DHCP for automatic assignment of DNS by using the Settings app:

Open Run and enter ms-settings:network-status . Select Ethernet or WiFi. Under DNS server assignment, click Edit. Set the drop-down box to Automatic and select Save.

Through Control Panel

Here’s how you can use the Control Panel to set automatic allocation of DNS server in Windows:

Open Run and enter ncpa.cpl . Right-click on your Ethernet or WiFi connection and select Properties. Double-click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) or Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6). Check Obtain DNS server address automatically and click Ok.

With Command-line Interface

Here are the steps to enable DHCP using the Command-line Interfaces on Windows OS:

On Elevated Command Prompt

The syntax is netsh interface <ipv4/ipv6> set dnsservers <Interface Name> dhcp

Use netsh interface show interface to get the <Interface Name> you want.

On Elevated Windows PowerShell

The syntax is Set-DnsClientServerAddress <Interface Alias> -ResetServerAddresses .

. Use Get-DnsClientServerAddress to get the <Interface Alias> you need.

Related Queries

How to Change DNS in Mac?

Follow the instructions below to change DNS in Mac,

Go to Apple icon > System Preferences > Network. Click on a network from the list and select Advanced > DNS. Click the lock and enter your credentials. Click on + sign below the list of DNS Servers and enter the addresses.

Click OK and then Apply.

How to Change DNS in Android?

Follow the steps below to change DNS in Android phones:

Go to Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi. Tap on the gear icon next to your network. Select View more or Advanced. Tap on IP settings and set it to Static. Enter the DNS addresses.



How to Change DNS in iPhone?

Here’s how you can change DNS on an iPhone or an iPad: