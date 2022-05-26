How to Change the Download Location

All of our PCs get a default download location on the primary drive. The primary drive is where the operating system is located.

But as time passes, the drive starts to fill up. Low storage in the primary drive might create problems like the PC running slowly, the inability to install windows updates or no space for any other downloads.

So, it’s best to change the download location to a different partition or drive. We can achieve this by changing the default download location of Windows and download paths from browsers.

Check out the steps below and do it parallelly on your PC. By the time you finish this article, the download location will be changed.

Change the Default Download Location in Windows

The default download location in windows is stored in the C drive.

C:\Users\YourUserName\Downloads .

However, We can change the default location itself or set select types of files to download to a particular location.

Remember, changing the download location doesn’t prevent you from malware. You still have to be careful about safe downloads.

check out the alternatives below to change the default download location and use them according to your need.

Use Windows Settings

The steps stated below are applicable for both Windows 10 & 11. Remember, you will need multiple drives/partitions to use this option.

We can set files to be saved in locations according to their type. This functionality is accessed through windows settings. The download location of the following files can be decided.

Apps

Documents

Music

Pictures

Videos

Maps

Follow the steps below to make these changes:

Press Windows Key and search/ select Settings. Go to system> Storage. Choose Advanced Storage settings or more storage settings (whichever shows up) Click on “Where new content is saved.” A list of options will appear. Choose where your apps, documents, music, pictures, videos, and maps are saved by default.

Change the Path of Download through Properties

It is possible to change the whole location of the download folder from one drive to another. This means you can separate download folders for primary drives that house the operating system or relocate it into a secondary drive on your computer.

Check out the steps below to get it done:

Open File Explorer. Find the download folder on the left panel and right-click on it to select properties. A pop-up will open; click on the location tab. Click on Move. Select the folder that you want the future downloads to be stored in and click on the select folder. Click on Apply. Another pop-up will open asking you to confirm moving previously downloaded files to this new location. Select the Yes option. Click on OK on the download properties pop up.

You might find it hard to enter the path manually. Right-click on the folder you want to use as the download folder and select copy as the path. Just paste it when needed.

If you ever want to change it back to how it was, follow the same steps stated above, except press, Restore Defaults and click on Apply and OK instead of move.

Change Download Location of Browsers

We have compiled the method for changing the download location of the most popular browsers currently in the market. If you have any other browser, do not worry; the essence of the process is the same.

All you need to do is to find the download settings from your browser settings. Once you find that, all browsers will have an option to change where to save downloads.

Browsers will have a lot of options for users to make changes, cancel downloads, etc. Most of the time any issue can be resolved with tweaks in these settings.

Check out some of the examples of browsers taken below and learn to change the download location of any downloads done from browsers.

Change Download Location for Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge Enter the following path in the address bar:

edge://settings/downloads Click on Change under the location section. Select the folder where you want Edge downloads to be stored and click on Select Folder.

Change Download Location for Firefox

Open Mozilla Firefox or Firefox Nightly. Select the three-line button to open the application menu in the top right-hand corner. Select Settings Under General, scroll down to find Downloads under Files and Applications. You will see a “save files to” section. Click on Browse. Select the folder where you want the Firefox downloads to be stored and press select folder.

Change Download Location for Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome. Enter the following path in the address bar:

chrome://settings/downloads Under location, click on Change. Select the folder where you want chrome downloads to be stored and press select folder.

Change Download Location for Opera

Open the Opera browser. On the left panel, click on the settings icon. Once the settings page opens select Advanced > Browser. Find a section called Downloads. Choose Change under the location section. Select the folder where you want Opera downloads to be stored and click on Select Folder.

This procedure will also work for users who have Opera GX.

Change Download Location for Brave

Open your Brave Browser. Click on the three-lined button on the top right-hand corner named “Customize and Control Brave.” Select the Settings option. On the left panel, select Additional settings and choose Downloads. Once the download section opens, select Change under Location. Select the folder where you want the Brave downloads to be stored and click on Select Folder.

Frequently Asked Question

Does the Default Download Location Change Apply to Microsoft Apps?

Yes! We download apps from the Microsoft store, so the alternative stated above to change the download location through windows settings will apply here.

There is a specific section in “where content is saved” regarding Apps. If you change location in the Apps section, future downloads from the Microsoft store will download in the specified drive.