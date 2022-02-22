How-to-Change-Font-Size-on-Mac

Changing the font size on your Mac can be a good step if you find the standard size too small to read. Straining your eyes against the bright screen of your Mac long-term might also result in it impacting your vision. In these cases, you can easily change the font size on your Mac to make it more comfortable to focus on.

Change the Font Size on Mac

Here’s how you can change the font size on your Mac with some easy tweaks:

For Desktop Icons

You can follow the given steps to increase the font size for your Mac’s desktop icons:

On your Mac screen, navigate towards the menu bar and press on the View option. Press on Show View Options. You will be shown a set of settings for the icons on your desktop. Press on the option next to Text size and keep it at the highest font size. The icons on your desktop will automatically change to the size you have selected.

For the Scaling Display of Your Mac

You can also alter the scaling on your Mac to enlarge the font size for a larger appearance. Increasing the scaling display directly affects the pixels of your Mac to enlarge every detail to make it more decipherable.

Follow the given steps to increase the scaling display of your Mac:

Navigate towards System Preferences by pressing on the Apple icon on the menu bar of your screen.

Press on the Displays option. Next to Resolutions, press on Scaled. Select Larger Texts. You will be prompted to confirm your new changes. Press on OK. Your Mac’s scaled resolution is now enlarged. All texts and icons on your Mac will now display in much enlarged sizes.

For Your Web Browser

You can also increase the font sizes in various web browsers to make it easier for you to read. To increase the font sizes in different browsers, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

For Safari

You can follow these simple steps to increase the font size in Safari:

Launch Safari on your Mac. Press on Safari on the menu bar and press on Preferences. From there, head over to the Advanced section. Next to Accessibility, tick on Never use font sizes smaller than. Select the font size you prefer. Once this is done, the default font size in safari is altered to an enlarged size.

For Google Chrome

You can follow these simple steps to increase the font size in Google Chrome:

Launch Google Chrome on your Mac. Press on the triple dots located on the menu bar of Google Chrome. Press on the + symbol next to Zoom to enlarge texts on your Google Chrome screen.

You can enlarge the texts as much as you want by pressing on the + symbol repeatedly. You can also change it back to its original size by pressing on the – symbol on the left.

For Mozilla Firefox

You can follow these simple steps to increase the font size in Mozilla Firefox:

Launch Mozilla Firefox on your Mac. Press on Settings from its menu bar. Head over to General under settings. You can find Default Font options under Language and Appearance. Enlarge your font size by selecting larger font sizes from the pop-up menu.

For Finder

Press on the Apple icon on the menu bar of your screen.

Press on System Preferences. Press on the General section. Navigate towards Sidebar icon sizes and select Large. You have now successfully increased the app sizes along with the font at the bottom of the icons.

Increase the Font Size of Your Mac by Zooming in

You can also simply increase the font size of any window that you are in by following a simply zooming-in method. This ensures that there are no long-lasting changes, yet the font sizes are amplified.

To increase the font size of your Mac, please follow these steps:

Press Command and + buttons at the same time. Keep pressing until you feel that it has reached the right limit. Each press increases 10% of the original size of everything on your screen including the texts. Press Command and – in order to reverse the size to its original order.

Related Questions

Does Scaling Display Affect Your Mac’s Screen Resolution?

No, scaling the display does not affect your Mac’s screen resolution. Screen Resolution and Scaling are different settings in your Mac. Therefore, your Mac’s resolution is not affected.

Do Larger Font Sizes Affect Reading Speed?

Yes, larger font sizes might make it easier for you to read and process words faster. Especially with dyslexic children and adults, along with people with eyesight issues might find large font sizes easier to read.

Are the Font Changes Made Above Permanent?

The changes to enlarge font sizes can remain permanent if you do not follow the same processes to revert them back to original size. Similarly, font sizes can also reset to its default settings if your Mac is reset back to its original settings through Factory Reset.