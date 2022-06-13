Bagging the title of the Best Mobile Game award in 2021, Genshin Impact is here to stay for long. But for such a vast game, new players can find the interface a bit overwhelming.

So, if you’re one of them and are wondering how to change your password from the game’s settings, this article is for you.

How to Change Genshin Impact Password?

Whether you’re on a mobile or PC, we’ve got two ways to change your password on Genshin Impact. Let’s have a look.

On Mobile/PC

If you’re on Genshin Impact for mobile or PC, here’s how you can change your account password from the game’s settings:

Click on the Paimon icon in the top-left corner of the game.

From the icons on the left sidebar, tap on the gear icon to open Settings.

Go to Account. Next to User Center, tap on Tap to Proceed. If you’re on PC, select Click to Proceed. Doing so will lead you to a new webpage.

Tap on Change Password.

Tap on Email Verification and then tap on Send Code.

Check your email id and enter the verification code. Tap on Next. Set and confirm a new password.

Log back into your Genshin Impact account with a new password.

On Genshin Impact Website

It’s equally easy to change your password from Genshin Impact’s website. This alternative method comes in handy when you’re not playing the game but want to quickly change the settings from a PC.

Go to Genshin Impact’s official website and log in to your current account. Hover on the downward-pointing arrow beside your email id and click on Account.

The game will require you to log in again to access the settings. Once you’ve accessed the page, select Account Security Settings . Click on the option that says Switch next to Change Password.

You’ll now see a pop-up verification option. Click on Email Verification and then click on Send Code.

Now, check your associated email id and enter the verification code. Then, click on Next to proceed. You can now set and confirm your new password.



How to Change Genshin Impact Email?

It’s fairly simple to change your email id on Genshin Impact. You can follow the same methods above for passwords and proceed to the following steps.

On Mobile/PC

From the in-game settings, follow the methods above and visit User Center. Next to the Email option, tap on Modify Link.

Enter the verification code to your existing email id and click on Next. Enter your new email address. Again, send a new verification code to your new email. Enter the new verification code and tap on Link.

On Genshin Impact Website

Follow the same methods above for changing passwords and visit the Account Security Settings page. Next to your email info, click on Modify Link.

Enter the verification code and click on Next. Type in your new email id and click on Send Code. Enter the new code and click on Link.

You can now log in to your Genshin account with a new email address.

What to Do If I Forgot Password to Genshin Impact Account?

If you’ve forgotten the password to your Genshin account, here’s how you can easily reset it.

From the login page, tap on Forgot Password.

Hoyoverse will now ask you to enter your username or email associated with the account.

To verify that it’s you, you’ll need to tap on Email Verification and then tap on Send Code. Now, check your email and enter the verification code. Tap on Next. Now, you can set a new password for your account. Tap on Confirm.

How to Change Account in Genshin Impact?

If you want to start over the game on a new account, you won’t need to make any major changes. When launching the game, Hoyoverse lets you play from four different servers that are Asia, America, Europe, and TW, HK, MO.

Please note that any in-game progress data with a specific server is not synced to other servers. So, you can freely make a new Genshin account with the same email. Here’s how to do exactly that.

Launch the game and tap on the Server option. Select a new server, like America, and tap to continue the game. You’ll now have a new account along with a new UID (User ID). You can use this account to start a new game, test out new characters, and even redeem new codes.



If you want to go back to your old account, simply select your old server from the login page and resume playing. Any existing data will not be at risk.

Why can’t I Log in to Genshin Impact?

Normally, you can’t log in to Genshin Impact when the game is under server maintenance. You’ll even notice the pop-up message on the login page that says Under Maintenance. This simply means that the game is undergoing a significant patch update that happens around every 42 days. The maintenance period can last up to 5 hours.

Once you log back in, Genshin Impact will reward you with 300 primogems as compensation for the maintenance period.

However, if you’re not seeing the Under Maintenance message and are having trouble logging in, you can contact their customer care at genshin_cs@hoyoverse.com .

How to Link Genshin Impact Mobile to PC?

Genshin Impact is seamless with cross-platform play so that your game progress is in sync regardless of the device you’re using. So, if you play on mobile, you can directly log back into another device, like a PlayStation, and continue from where you left off.

However, it can be tricky to properly link your desired devices to the game. So, here’s how you can link Genshin Impact mobile to PC:

Tap on the Paimon logo on the top-left corner of the screen. Select the Settings icon. Go to Account > User Center. Tap on the email option. Verify your email by sending a verification code to your email address. Now, go back to the game and enter the code.

You can now open Genshin Impact on your PC and log in using the email address you just verified. You can seamlessly continue your in-game progress.

How to Link Genshin Impact PS4 or PS5 Account to Mobile?

If you started playing Genshin Impact on your PlayStation and would like to link your account to mobile, here’s how you can do it:

Note: You can only link your PlayStation account to a mobile account with a new email address. This means that you can’t link the game to mobile using an existing Hoyoverse account for PC.

Launch the game and open the Paimon menu. You can access it by pressing the Options button on your console if you’re using a PS4. If you’re on PS5, press the button with three horizontal lines. Go to Settings > Account. Click on User Center. Doing so will open a new webpage. Click on the Link Account option. Enter a new email address on the Link Account pop-up menu. Click on Send Code in the Verification Code box to register and verify your email id. Check your associated email and enter the verification code. Now, click on Link to confirm.

You can now use the same email id to continue your progress when logging in to Genshin Impact for mobile or PC.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact on mobile/PC?

With every new patch update, you can always look forward to new codes for a generous amount of free primogems. Before the release of every update, Hoyoverse always streams their new update announcement on their Twitch and Youtube channels.

During the announcement intervals, you’ll find new codes on-screen.

Note: The codes stay valid for around 12 hours. So, it’s best to stay updated and quickly redeem the codes.

Log in to Genshin Impact’s official website and visit the Redemption page . Here, you’ll need to select your current server. Paste the code in the Redemption code box.

Click on Redeem.

It’s helpful to remember that you can successfully start redeeming codes only after you’ve reached Adventure Rank ten. You can increase your AR by simply gaining more Adventure XP by completing quests and exploring the beautiful world of Tevyat.