When you unbox your Apple Watch for the first time, it prompts you to set up all your personal information and preferences, including your fitness goals. Also, it recommends new goals every week based on the goal statistics of the previous week.

However, if the current goals aren’t pushing you hard enough or you want to rest due to some injury, you might want to increase/decrease the goals as per your needs. Luckily, you can adjust them pretty effortlessly with the Activity app, and it literally takes no longer than a minute or so.

How to Change Goals on Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 don’t have the option to update the Exercise and Stand Goal. But, if those options don’t appear on other series, you need to update the watch to the watchOS version 7 or later.

Once you make sure that you meet the necessary requirements, you can manually change goals on your Apple Watch or use the Fitness app.

Using the Apple Watch

Launch the Activity app on your Apple Watch.

Adjust the knob on the Apple Watch to swipe up/down and tap on Change Goals at the bottom. Alternatively, you can swipe across the touchscreen or long press on the rings.

Increase or decrease goals according to your preferences by tapping the plus and minus icons respectively. If you want to skip to the next goal, just tap Next. Move Goal : Number of calories you want to burn on a daily basis (red/pink ring)



: Number of you want to burn on a daily basis (red/pink ring) Exercise Goal : Number of minutes of brisk exercise



: Number of of brisk exercise Stand Goal: Number of hours you must stand once in a while throughout the day

After adjusting all three goals, tap OK.

Using the Fitness App

Open the Fitness app. Tap anywhere on the block below the Activity section.

Scroll down and tap Change Goals.

Adjust the move goal and tap the Change Move Goal button.

Similarly, adjust the Exercise Goal and tap the Change Exercise Goal button.

Do the same for the Stand goal.



Note: To change goals using the Fitness app, update your iPhone to the latest version.

Default Values for Each Goal on iWatch

The Apple Watch measures the Move goal on the basis of your age, gender, height, and weight. Thus, it can be unique for each individual. However, the Stand and Exercise goals are initially set to 12 hours and half an hour, respectively, for a single day (24 hours).