How to Change Input on Roku TV?

Roku TV supports streaming players, gaming consoles, and other external devices. When you are required to connect such devices to your Roku TV, you need to switch the TV’s input to use them. But unlike other TVs, Roku does not have an in-built “Input source” button in their remote. So, you may have trouble changing inputs.

The simplest way to set up and switch the TV’s input is from the settings. Besides, if your Roku TV has an in-built panel button, you can also use it to switch input.

From Settings

By default, when you insert a new supported device on your TV’s HDMI port, Roku TV automatically detects it. So the HDMI input will appear on your home screen. You can select the displayed input and press the OK button to switch to it.

In case the input does not show up on the home screen, you can manually set it up from Settings. Also, you can rename the HDMI input to the related device.

Press your Roku remote’s Home button. Choose Settings > TV Inputs.

Look for the Inputs being used menu. If an HDMI connection is not on the list, you must add it. Under Inputs not used, select the HDMI or AV input to add. Click on Set up input.

Now, go to the HDMI Input you just set up. Click on Rename.

Choose a device name to Rename it.

Go to the Home screen using the Home button. Select the HDMI Input and press OK to switch.

Using the Panel Button

Some of the Roku TVs have an in-built panel button to control basic functions. You can use it to Power on/off, Change Input, increase/decrease volume, or mute TV. This method is effective when you cannot navigate through settings. Depending on the device model, it can be located on the Back, Bottom, or Side of your TV.

Also, the Roku might have a different button design. So, the steps for changing input using the panel button will vary. Firstly, turn on your Roku TV and locate the panel button. Then, you can see the provided reference to display the input list and switch it.

Roku TV Button Design Operation for Input list Single Button Press on the Button once. Three buttons Press the Middle button. Use Right and Left buttons to choose input. Again, press the Middle button to switch input. Five buttons (Gamepad Style) Press the Left/Right button to display the input list and choose a different input. Four discrete Buttons Press the INPUT button (For Input list and choosing different Input) Five discrete Buttons with a Mute button Press INPUT Button for the Input list menu and switch Input. Five discrete Buttons with no mute button Press INPUT + or INPUT – button for the Input list. Use INPUT + button for the next Input and INPUT – the previous Input. Seven discrete buttons Press the INPUT button for list. Use CHANNEL + or CHANNEL – button to select input.

Using HDMI CEC Feature

Another way to quickly switch inputs on your Roku TV is by using the HDMI CEC feature. With HDMI-CEC enabled, it allows connected devices and your TV to control basic features of each other. For Instance, when you play a Blu-ray player, your TV’s input will instantly switch to Blu-ray.

Additionally, you can turn on the 1-touch feature. This will prompt your TV to switch to active input whenever you press the Remote button of the connected device.

You must enable the HDMI-CEC on your Roku TV and CEC device for this method to work. Check the manual user guide of your CEC device to turn it on. Besides, here are the steps for Roku TV.

Connect a Device to your TV. Ensure the device and HDMI cable is compatible with the CEC feature. Now, you must turn on the HDMI-CEC feature on both devices. On Roku TV, press your remote’s Home button. Choose Settings.

Click on System > Control other devices (CEC).

Check the box for 1-touch play feature.

Click on the box to check Search for CEC devices.

Press the OK button on your remote. You should see the CEC devices list connected with your TV’s HDMI input. Now, press any button on your CEC device’s remote to switch input.

Set Default Input on Your Roku TV

Constantly switching the HDMI input on Roku TV can be a hassle sometimes. If you wish to use the input for a longer time, enable the Power On feature. This will allow you to choose an input to set as default.

So whenever you turn on your TV, it will automatically change to the input you’ve set as default. Although this feature is not available for Roku streaming sticks.

Firstly, connect the Device to your TV’s HDMI port. Turn on your TV and choose Settings on Home screen.

Go to System.

Choose Power > Power On.

On the right panel, click on the Input to set as default.

Change Input on Roku Streaming Stick

By default, you cannot switch inputs on Roku streaming sticks and consoles. Although you can set your TV to automatically switch its input to Roku player with the 1-touch play feature. When you enable this feature, pressing any buttons on your Roku remote will trigger your TV to switch input and display Roku’s screen.

Your TV must also support this feature to work. Check the official site to turn on the CEC feature on your TV. Besides, you can check the steps to enable it on your Roku streaming stick.