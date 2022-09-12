How to Change iPhone Charging Sound?

Customizing the charging sound is a fun little activity that iPhone users can try. With that, you can give a new taste to your default charging sound and change it to your liking.

You can use Apple’s shortcuts app to change the charging sound. However, your iPhone must be running on iOS 13 or higher to support most of its functionality.

How to Change the Charging Sound on iPhone?

Changing the charging sound on the iPhone is easy and has pretty straightforward steps. As mentioned above, you can use the Shortcuts app to change the charging sound.

For those who are unaware of the shortcuts app, it’s basically developed by Apple for its users to make specific tasks and customization on Apple devices. The shortcuts app is there on your iPhone by default, and if it’s not there, you can still install it from the App Store.

You can use this feature to make the text speak or play the Music. Let’s see how you can do it individually.

To Speak the Text Once You Connect the Charger

If you want your iPhone to speak a specific word or line once it is connected to the charger, you can easily do it. Here are the steps for it.

Open the Shortcuts app.

Navigate to the Automation menu. Tap on Create Personal Automation.



Scroll down and click on Charger options.

Ensure that (is connected) is selected. Once selected, Click on Next.

Tap on Add Action.

Click on the Search bar and Type Speak Text. Then, Tap on Speak Text once you see it.

Now, you need to type the Text that you want your Siri to speak to once you connect the charger. Then, click on Next.

Toggle off the Ask Before Running. Then, Click on Don’t Ask. And Click on Done.

Now, connect your charger, and Siri will speak the texts you have set.

To Play the Music Once You Connect the Charger

If you want your iPhone to play music once it is connected to the charger, it can be done like you choose the speaker text. Here are the steps to play the Music.

Open the Shortcuts app. Go to the Automation section. You will see the Create an Automation option if you haven’t used the automation before. Or you will see the (+) icon. Tap on it depending upon the situation.

Scroll down to the bottom and Tap on Charger options. Make sure the option called (is Connected) is selected. Then, Tap on Next.

Click on Add Action.

Then, Tap on the Search bar and Type Play Music. Click on the Music app.

Select the Music as per your wish and Tap Next. Connect the charger, and the Music will play.

How to Delete the Custom Charging Sound?

There’s a chance you may not like the charging sound after a while and want to delete it. You can easily delete the customized charging sound. However, once you delete it, the old-default charging sound will play.

To completely turn off the sound, you have no choice but to mute your iPhone. But, still, make sure to unmute because you might miss the important calls and alerts.

Now, let’s see how you can delete the custom charging sound.