How to Change Keyboard to Another Language on Mac

A MacBook’s keyboard provides a wide range of layouts for you to choose from. So, if you work/type in multiple languages, it’ll be easier for you to do so by using the built-in keyboard language options on your MacBook.

As a matter of fact, there are around 80 different types of layouts preinstalled on your system. That is, you get to choose multiple keyboard languages from English to Chinese and everything in between. You can also command your computer to automatically apply these layouts to any documents or text editors you use.

So, here in this guide, we will guide you on how to efficiently change the keyboard layout on a mac computer. We will also be talking about the ways to modify the functions of the modifier keys and even alter the control strip buttons. Now, let’s go straight to the point.

Why Change the Keyboard Layout on Mac?

Even though you work with only the native English keys, adding new keyboard layouts on your mac will not hurt. This is because, once you change the keyboard to another language, you don’t have to work too much to revert back the layout to the one you prefer.

So, switching between the different selected layouts is pretty easy and quite convenient as well. Through the menu bar and with only a click of a button, you can switch from one language to another and back to the previous in a matter of seconds.

How to Change Keyboard on Mac

It’s one thing to change the layout of your mac’s keyboard but customizing the options to make it more convenient is a completely different matter. Nevertheless, we will go through these topics step by step to make them easier for you to follow and understand.

Change Keyboard on Mac via the Settings

You can change your MacBook keyboard directly through the settings app. With only a few easy steps, you can select one or multiple keyboard layouts depending on your personal preference. For this, you can follow the steps shown below,

Click on the Apple logo on the screen’s top-left corner. Go to System Preference. Click on Keyboard. Now, navigate to Input Sources. From the bottom of the left panel, click on the + sign. Select a layout you’re interested in from the given list and click on Add.

If you want to add another layout, repeat this process again. Finally, mark the option to Show Input menu in menu bar.

A new icon pops on the top right of the menu bar. You can now click on this icon to change between the layouts that you have selected.

Now, once this is done, you can alter a few settings to make your keyboard more user-friendly to use. So, to do this,

Back on the Keyboard settings window, adjust the Delay Until Repeat slider as per your interest.



If it is set to a shorter value, there is less delay before the keys begin to repeat when you hold them. This customizable feature is generally useful if you write/type frequently on your MacBook. Then, go to the Input Sources tab. Mark the option box to Automatically switch to a document’s input source.



Change Keyboard on Mac During Login

The multiple keyboard layouts that you selected can be included on the login screen as well. This way, you can enter your login password using that particular keyboard. So, to do this,

Click on the Apple logo on the screen’s top-left corner. Go to System Preference. Click on Users & Groups. Click on the lock icon that’s on the bottom-left corner of this window.

This unlocks the window for you to make the changes on. From the left panel, click on Login Options. Here, mark the option to Show Input menu in login window.

Finally, lock and exit the settings window.

So, the next time you turn on your computer, you’ll see the layout icon pop up on your login screen’s menu bar. You can then select the preferred layout from the menu bar itself.

Change the Function of the Modifier Keys

The Caps Lock, Control, Option, and Command buttons on your Mac’s keyboard are known as modifier keys. These buttons are called ‘modifier keys’ because they can only be used when combined with other keys to form specific button configurations. They cannot be used on an individual basis.

Macbooks give you the option to change the function of these four modifier keys. This feat can be accomplished by following the steps listed below.

Click on the Apple logo on the screen’s top-left corner. Go to System Preference. Click on Keyboard. Now, click the option for Modifier Keys. If you have multiple keyboards plugged into your computer, select the particular keyboard you want to configure. Set the function for each modifier key by selecting the options from the drop-down menu.



Change the Touch Bar Control Strip Buttons

Additionally, if your MacBook Pro has a touch bar integrated just above the keyboard, you can customize it to show the buttons that you want. The particular options that you select can then be accessed directly via the control strip of your touch bar. So, to this,