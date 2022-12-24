how-to-change-language-on-disney-plus

Is your Disney Plus video not playing in the language you want? Sometimes you may wish to watch shows in the original language with subtitles. Disney Plus has an audio and subtitles menu with extensive lists of languages you can choose from.

There are two ways you can change the video language on Disney Plus. You can either change the playback audio or the app language. Let’s check them out with the steps in more detail below.

How to Change Video/Subtitles Language on Disney Plus?

Firstly, you can change the caption/audio from the playback settings. This will change the language for only a particular show. Also, you must note that on some shows/movies, the languages and subtitles will be available as per the country/region.

You can also choose the language of the content before playing any shows.

On Web

On a web browser, launch Disney Plus website Sign in to your account. Now, start playing the Show you wish to change the language. Slightly move your Cursor on the video screen to see the playback menu. On the upper-right, click on the Audio and subtitles icon Now, under the Audio, you can see the lists of languages to change to. Select your preferred language. Also, Under subtitles, you can choose your language for a caption.

On Mobile App

Launch Disney Plus app Log in to your account. Play a Show or Movie and tap on the Screen if you cannot see the playback menu. At the bottom center, choose Audio & Subtitles menu. Under Audio, lists of supported languages will appear. Tap on the Language you wish to set. If you also wish to set a different Subtitle, navigate to the Subtitle menu. Choose your Subtitle Language. Now, you can close the Audio & Subtitles menu to return back to playback.

How to Change App Language on Disney Plus?

Another way to change the language on Disney Plus is by setting a different app language for each profile. This setting will apply changes to the system menu on Disney Plus.

You must note that if the video you are trying to stream does not sync with your app language, it will change to English by default. Similarly, if the video does not play in English, it will play in the available language.

On Web

Launch Disney Plus website Navigate to your Profile icon Choose Edit Profiles Highlight your Profile and click on Edit icon Scroll to find the App Language menu and click on it. From the list of languages, you can click on your Preferred language. Click on Done.

On Mobile