How-to-Change-Lock-Screen-on-Mac

A fun way to personalize your Mac is by customizing the lock screen. Changing the lock screen of your Mac is quick and easy.

So, how do you exactly change your lock screen on Mac? Whether you use a MacBook or an iMac, you can follow the steps below to change the lock screen.

How to Change the Lock Screen on Your Mac?

You can follow these steps after altering the pixel resolution of the selected image:

Press the Go option located on the Menu Bar at the top of your Mac Screen. Press on the Go to Folder when a dialog box appears.

This opens up a tray where you can locate folders. Type in /Library/Caches and press the enter button.

Press on Desktop Pictures. When the folder opens up, drag the image you have previously altered and drop it there.

If there is an internal folder already, drop the picture there. Your Mac might ask for your username and password to make these changes. Enter them when another dialog box appears.

Go to the Apple Logo situated at the furthermost right corner of your screen again and log out of your Mac. Your lock screen image is now altered with the new image!

How to Resize the Image First to Fit Your Lock Screen?

The image you would like to place on your lock screen might not match your Mac’s resolution. You can resize an image to change its pixel information and make it accessible for the lock screen. You can follow these simple steps to resize your selected image:

Press on the Apple Logo situated on the farthest left corner of the Menu Bar located at your Mac Screen. Press on the About this Mac option located on the dialog tray.

This option gives access to details based on your Mac. Press on the Displays section.

This new option will also show you the screen resolution of your Mac. Jot down the numbers mentioned there. Now head over to the image that you have selected for the lock screen. Control click on the image and press on Open With….

Press on the Preview Option. Once the image is open, press on the Tools option located at the Menu Bar of your Mac. Out of the many options presented there, press the Adjust Size option. Enter the Width and Height that you have marked down previously. Make sure that the resolution is set in Pixels.

Make sure that you save the image in PNG format named as <apple.desktop.admin>.

Related Questions

Can You Keep Multiple Images on the Lock Screen of Your Mac?

Sadly, you cannot keep multiple images on the lock screen of your Mac. Some laptops and computers might have an option to change multiple images on their lock screen. However, with Mac, this is not possible.

Are All Images Compatible to Set as a Lock Screen?

Yes, this is possible as long as you alter the pixel resolution of the image you would like to set as a lock screen. Simply, follow the instructions given above and change your lock screen.

Can Multiple Users Have the Same Lock Screen on Your Mac?

Yes, multiple users have the same lock screen on Mac. This is because the selected image becomes the default lock screen for all users. You can change the lock screen from within through different users. However, it becomes the same for all.

Is the Process of Changing Lock Screen the Same on iMac?

Yes, you can change the lock screen of your iMac following the steps mentioned above. This is applicable on both MacBook and iMac.