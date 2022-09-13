With an in-built navigation voice on Google Maps, it has been more convenient for us to navigate through routes to reach our destination. However, when it differs from your native language, you might not clearly understand the map’s voice. Or you might be tired of listening to the same voice repetitively.

In such case, you might want to change the Maps Voice. Luckily, Google maps have the default settings to change the voice. So, in this article, we will guide you with simple steps on how to do it.

How to Change Google Maps Voice?

On Google Maps, you can find the default option to change the voice selection or voice search depending on your device. With this setting, you can change the navigation voice to your desired language. However, as of now, there are no settings to change the voice tone.

There are several ways you can change voice on Google Maps. You can set it from Google Maps Settings or device settings. Check out the steps for it below.

From Google Maps Settings

If you use the Google maps app, you can change the voice through Settings or Navigation Settings. After changing the voice, you can restart Google Maps.

You can follow the given steps below.

On Android

Launch the Google Maps app Hover over your Profile icon at top-right Choose Settings > Navigation Settings

Under Sound & Voice, tap on Voice Selection

From the voice lists, choose your Preferred Language option



On iOS

Go to Google Maps App On the top-right, tap on your Profile Icon Select Settings

Under Using Maps, choose Voice Search

Tap on the Preferred language



Change a Region/Language Settings

If you do not use Google Maps App, you can change a region’s settings from the Google Maps website. On a PC browser, you can find the language menu to change the voice from the three horizontal line menu icon on the left. Then, you can click on your desired language to change the navigation voice of the app.

You can also change the region settings on a PC browser. Similarly, on mobile, you can hover over the language at the bottom to change it.

On Mobile

On your chrome/safari, launch Google Maps Swipe up from the bottom to expand the menu Scroll to the bottom and tap on Language name

On Language menu, select your desired language Tap Apply on the top right



On PC

Launch the Google Maps website on your device Now, at the bottom, click on the Country’s name You will be redirected to Region Settings From the lists, choose a country to change the language

Click on Save

Adjust Device Language

Another way to change Google Maps voice is to adjust your device’s language. It will influence the voice language on your Google Maps.

Below, we have compiled the steps for iPhone and Android. However, the steps for Android might slightly differ according to the device models.

On iPhone

Open Settings Go to General > Language and Region

Tap on iPhone Language

Select your desired language and confirm your selection

Wait until your system refreshes. Then, you can open the Google Maps app

On Android

Launch Settings app Choose Additional Settings > Language & Input

Tap on Languages

Select your preferred language

Launch Google Maps again

How to Change Apple Map’s Voice?

The voice used in Apple Maps is Siri’s voice. Therefore, you can change Siri’s voice and language from your apple device’s settings for a different voice on maps. Depending on the language, you will have various voice preferences, including male and female. Once you set your desired voice, your Apple Maps should have the same voice while providing navigation.

Here are the steps for it.

On iPhone/iPad

Launch Settings Go to Siri & Search

Tap on Siri Voice

Under Variety, you can choose your Preferred language accent

Under voice, choose your Preferred Voice

Start using Apple Maps to see if it works

On Mac