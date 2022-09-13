How to Change Google Maps Voice?

With an in-built navigation voice on Google Maps, it has been more convenient for us to navigate through routes to reach our destination. However, when it differs from your native language, you might not clearly understand the map’s voice. Or you might be tired of listening to the same voice repetitively.

In such case, you might want to change the Maps Voice. Luckily, Google maps have the default settings to change the voice. So, in this article, we will guide you with simple steps on how to do it. 

How to Change Google Maps Voice?

On Google Maps, you can find the default option to change the voice selection or voice search depending on your device. With this setting, you can change the navigation voice to your desired language. However, as of now, there are no settings to change the voice tone. 

There are several ways you can change voice on Google Maps. You can set it from Google Maps Settings or device settings. Check out the steps for it below. 

From Google Maps Settings

If you use the Google maps app, you can change the voice through Settings or Navigation Settings. After changing the voice, you can restart Google Maps.

You can follow the given steps below. 

On Android

  1. Launch the Google Maps app
  2. Hover over your Profile icon at top-right 
  3. Choose Settings > Navigation Settings
    Android-Google-Maps-Navigation-Settings
  4. Under Sound & Voice, tap on Voice Selection 
    tap-on Voice-Selection 
  5. From the voice lists, choose your Preferred Language option 
    choose-your Preferred Language option

On iOS

  1. Go to Google Maps App
  2. On the top-right, tap on your Profile Icon
  3. Select Settings
    Google-Maps-Select-Settings
  4. Under Using Maps, choose Voice Search
    Choose-Voice-Search
  5. Tap on the Preferred language 
    Tap-on-the Preferred-language

Change a Region/Language Settings

If you do not use Google Maps App, you can change a region’s settings from the Google Maps website. On a PC browser, you can find the language menu to change the voice from the three horizontal line menu icon on the left. Then, you can click on your desired language to change the navigation voice of the app.

You can also change the region settings on a PC browser. Similarly, on mobile, you can hover over the language at the bottom to change it.

On Mobile

  1. On your chrome/safari, launch Google Maps
  2. Swipe up from the bottom to expand the menu
  3. Scroll to the bottom and tap on Language name
    Scroll-to-the-bottom-and-tap-on language-name
  4. On Language menu, select your desired language
  5. Tap Apply on the top right 
    Tap Apply on-the-top-right 

On PC

  1. Launch the Google Maps website on your device
  2. Now, at the bottom, click on the Country’s name  
  3. You will be redirected to Region Settings 
  4. From the lists, choose a country to change the language 
    choose-a country to-change-the-language 
  5. Click on Save

Adjust Device Language 

Another way to change Google Maps voice is to adjust your device’s language. It will influence the voice language on your Google Maps.

Below, we have compiled the steps for iPhone and Android. However, the steps for Android might slightly differ according to the device models.

On iPhone

  1. Open Settings
  2. Go to General > Language and Region
    iPhone-Settings-Language-and-Region
  3. Tap on iPhone Language
    Tap-on iPhone-Language
  4. Select your desired language and confirm your selection
    Select-your desired-language-and-confirm-your-selection
  5. Wait until your system refreshes. Then, you can open the Google Maps app 

On Android

  1. Launch Settings app
  2. Choose Additional Settings > Language & Input
    Android-Languages-and-Input
  3. Tap on Languages 
    Tap-on Languages
  4. Select your preferred language 
    Select-your-preferred language 
  5. Launch Google Maps again 

How to Change Apple Map’s Voice?

The voice used in Apple Maps is Siri’s voice. Therefore, you can change Siri’s voice and language from your apple device’s settings for a different voice on maps. Depending on the language, you will have various voice preferences, including male and female. Once you set your desired voice, your Apple Maps should have the same voice while providing navigation. 

Here are the steps for it.

On iPhone/iPad

  1. Launch Settings
  2. Go to Siri & Search 
    Go-to-Siri-and-Search
  3. Tap on Siri Voice
    Tap-on-Siri-Voice
  4. Under Variety, you can choose your Preferred language accent 
    choose-your Preferred-language accent 
  5. Under voice, choose your Preferred Voice 
    choose-your Preferred-Voice 
  6. Start using Apple Maps to see if it works

On Mac

  1. Hover over to the Apple Menu icon on the top-left corner
  2. Click on System Preferences > Siri
    Mac-System-Preferences-Siri
  3. Click on Voice Variety to change the preferred Siri Language 
    Mac-click-on-voice-variety
  4. On Siri Voice, you can choose the voice tone
    you-can-choose-the-voice-tone
  5. Finally, you can use Apple Maps to check 

