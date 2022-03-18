How To Change Mouse Controls In Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a relatively new game for many players. After its update with many servers added, the game has amassed thousands of players around the globe.

The fans of MMORPGs hail this game as one of the best in the world. So, daily many new players are trying out Lost Ark. And if you are one of the MMOs fans, Lost Ark is a must-play.

The games like Path of Exile and Diablo excessively use a mouse for most of the handling of the character, and controls are common. Keyboards are used but for very few occasions. But, when it comes to controlling your character in Lost Ark, players are confused.

Lost Ark key bindings are confusing and hard to get used to the new settings. But don’t worry, you can change the settings. This guide will cover how you can change the key bindings in Lost Ark.

Changing Mouse Controls in Lost Ark

You will feel similar mouse controls or mouse key bindings if you are familiar with MOBA games like Dota 2 and League of Legends. You move your character using the right mouse button and attack with the left mouse button.

This is very peculiar for MMO players as the left mouse button can do almost all. When you start the game, you will get the option to pick the controls you prefer. There are two options for mouse controls.

After playing the game, you may decide to change the controls of the mouse. You will also get information about changing the control, but you may miss that.

Follow these steps to change your mouse controls:

Press “Esc” on your keyboard. The main game menu windows will pop up. At the bottom, you will see “Settings.” Click on Settings. Then, at the left of the Settings windows, go to “Hotkeys.” Now click on Basic Controls.

Here you can see your key bindings. You can see a lock icon at the side of Move and Attack (Mouse). This means you cannot assign any other key for the mouse.

But there is a check box in Attack with Right Click. Ticking this checkbox will swap your move and attack mouse buttons. Now, you can play with controls like typical MMOs.

Your mouse control keys are limited, but you can use the controls you are used to. If you have many buttons on your mouse like in today’s gaming mouses, you can also assign other bindings like Skills, Attacks, Items, etc.

For this, you can choose the “Others” tab or any headings under the Hotkeys and assign any button you like for your mouse. This will make it easy to use potions and skills in intense boss fights.

Now you may find the speed of your mouse not comfortable. Also, sometimes the plain cursor color and size may not be your liking.

There is also the option to change the appearance and speed of your mouse. This is how you do it:

First, go to Settings. On the left, you will see “Accessibility.” Go to the Accessibility.

In the Accessibility menu, you will see “Control Accessibility” and “Video Accessibility.” Under Control Accessibility, you can change the Cursor Color and Mouse Cursor Size. Choose the settings that you like.

Under Video Accessibility, you can activate the Colorblind Filter if you want to. If you have any photosensitivity, you can also tick for “Photosensitivity Mode,” making it easier for you to see.

Changing Keyboard Controls in Lost Ark

The process for both Keyboard and Mouse Controls altering is the same. You will find the key bindings of your keyboard in the same “Hotkeys” menu in your main in-game Settings.

If you are used to playing MOBA titles, you use “A” as your attack key. But in Lost Ark, “C” button for attack. You can change it to whatever key you like until it does not coincide with other key bindings.

Except for “Interact 1” and “Interact 2,” which are buttons for interacting with NPCs, items, etc., you can change any key bindings you want.

At the start of the game, you will get a chance to change your keyboard layout to “QWERTY,” “AZERTY,” or “QWERTZ.” In the haste of wanting to play the game, you may choose the wrong layout.

To change the keyboard layout:

Go to Settings. Navigate to Gameplay. Under Gameplay, choose “Controls and Display.” Find the ‘UI” heading and go to “Select Keyboard Layout.” Now, you can choose any layout among the three you like.

Except for Mouse and Keyboard, many players ask if Lost Ark can be played using a Controller or Gamepad. Lost Ark gives the players the option to use a gamepad to play the game. But it can be very hard to play using a gamepad.

To use a Gamepad,

Plugin your gamepad. Go to Settings. Navigate to “Gamepad.”

In the Gamepad menu, you can choose key bindings for your gamepad and play.

This is all that you need to know about controls in Lost Ark. There are no ideal settings for your keyboard and mouse as everyone’s preference differs.

Lost Ark lets you customize your controls pretty easily. So, make yourself comfortable in your preferred controls and enjoy the game.

If you have any queries or suggestions, please comment down below.