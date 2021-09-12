How to Change Mouse Sensitivity For The Best Gaming Experience

Your mouse sensitivity has a significant impact on how you use your computer. When its speed is too slow, it might feel like it’s taking forever to get anything done. Too high a sensitivity can mean you overshoot things you try to click and make you feel out of control.

There are a few different ways to change mouse sensitivity. You shouldn’t stick with just one of them — all of them should be tested, adjusted, and set for your optimal personal experience.

How to Choose My Mouse Sensitivity

Your mouse sensitivity is primarily a matter of personal preference. Some people work better with faster mouse movements, while other people prefer it a bit slower. The best way to find out what you like is to try it at a few different speeds.

One thing to consider is that there are multiple ways to adjust your mouse sensitivity.

Your Windows mouse sensitivity should be the speed you prefer for doing most of your computing. It’s available to any mouse you use on a Windows PC. There are 20 different speeds to try out.

The company that designed your mouse might also offer a broader range of sensitivities to choose from if they have adjustment software. For example, using a Logitech G600 with Logitech G Hub, you can choose from 200 to 8200 DPI. This offers a finer adjustment that can help you find an even better match than the limited sensitivity settings provided by Windows.

Finally, some games have options to change your mouse sensitivity in the game itself. For example, League of Legends lets you change it within the game. These options are perfect for applications where you might want to move your mouse more quickly or slower than you do in general computing. You should adjust each game you play with this option individually.

Change Mouse Sensitivity in Windows

Mouse Properties From Device Settings Menu

There is a way to change mouse sensitivity built right into Windows. The setting is called Cursor Speed. To access it:

Click on the Windows button on the taskbar and then click the gear icon to open settings. Alternatively, press Windows + i together to open Settings. Choose “Devices.” Choose “Mouse” from the left-side column. Drag the bar under “Cursor speed” to adjust your sensitivity.

Don’t drag the bar too far right away. Cursor speed can become very fast at higher settings, and it might make your mouse more challenging to control.

I like to keep my mouse at a sensitivity of 8 on Windows. Some people might prefer to have it slightly higher or lower. Try starting at a lower speed and slowly moving it up until you find one that’s comfortable for you.

Mouse Properties Using main.cpl Application

If you click on “Additional mouse options” on the main screen of mouse settings, you’ll find another way to change your mouse speed in Windows 10. This one has a few more sensitivity options than the one explained above.

Click “Additional mouse options” from the mouse settings screen.

Alternatively, Open Run (Windows + R together) and type “main.cpl” and hit Enter to open this setting. Click the “Pointer Options” tab. Drag the slider from Slow to Fast to adjust the settings.

If you’re happy with the mouse speed you chose in the settings, there shouldn’t be a need to adjust this speed as well. However, you may be able to fine-tune your selections a bit to find a rate you like even more. It’s a lot of trial and error, so make these adjustments while you’re doing your usual computing tasks to see what works best for you.

Mouse Sensitivity on Manufacturer Software

In general, mouse manufacturers who offer high-end mice have software that lets you adjust everything from the lights to the macros. The DPI of the mouse — which is its speed as it moves across the screen — is what you’re looking for when you try to change mouse sensitivity in one of these programs.

Logitech

Logitech uses G Hub to change the settings on its mice. The scale of the DPI adjustment available to you depends on what mouse you’re using. Some models have a higher DPI than others.

To adjust your mouse using G Hub:

Open G Hub. Click on the picture of your mouse on the main screen to select it. Click the icon that looks like a circle with four arrows pointing away from it on the left-hand side of the screen. Hovering over it should show a label that says “Sensitivity (DPI).” Click anywhere on the DPI line to change mouse sensitivity.

If your mouse has a DPI shift button, you can drag the yellow icon anywhere on the DPI line to change the DPI shift speed. This feature lets you switch from your regular DPI to the DPI shift sensitivity with the click of a button.

I use a Logitech mouse for work, photoshop, and gaming. I keep my DPI at 1200 for all my applications and rarely need to switch to a different one.

Having Issues connecting your mouse with Logitech Gaming Software? Follow our well-researched guide for a fix.

Razer

Razer uses a program called Razer Synapse 3 to change the settings on its mice. As with Logitech, there are various DPI levels available depending on what mouse you use.

To adjust your mouse in Razer Synapse 3:

Open Razer Synapse. Click on the image of your mouse. Click “Performance,” and you’ll see the sensitivity setting right below the tab. Drag the slider to adjust your DPI and change mouse sensitivity.

Some Razer mice also have the option to change the sensitivity on both the X and Y axes. If you want to do this, click the “Enable X-Y” button, and the different sliders will be available to you.

Razer also has an option you can toggle called “Sensitivity Stages.” If you toggle it on, you’ll have five stages where you can set the DPI and switch between them quickly. Just type whatever DPI you wish each stage to have.

Corsair

Corsair uses a program called iCue to change the settings on its mouse.

To adjust your mouse in iCue:

Open iCue. Hover over your mouse to show a list of options. Click “DPI.” Click on the DPI preset you want to change. Adjust the numbers for each sensitivity stage in the box to the right.

You can create multiple profiles if your mouse allows it. This makes it easier to switch your mouse’s settings for whatever game or application you’re using. Some Corsair mice also have the option to store settings like DPI on the mouse itself if you need to access multiple profiles when you’re away from a computer with iCue.

Scroll Wheel

Some mice by Logitech, Razer, and Corsair also have DPI adjustment buttons on the mouse itself. You can click these to raise or lower the sensitivity without having to open software. Check your mouse’s manual to see if it’s a feature you can access.

Mouse Sensitivity in Games

Mouse sensitivity is also adjustable in a variety of games. For example, many people like to turn down their sensitivity if they’re sniping in a shooter because it lets them make adjustments without overshooting the target on the screen they’re aiming.

Most people recommend playing FPS games between 400 and 800 DPI. You can set your DPI in your mouse settings or alternately go into settings for the games you play, look for the gameplay or controls features, and then change mouse sensitivity in the game itself.

This is especially useful in games where you want a significantly different sensitivity than on Windows desktop. While I play MMOs and do everyday computing at 1200, I like to lower it to 800 in shooter games.

However, I don’t change the DPI on my mouse before games because I tend to forget before they start. By changing my mouse sensitivity in-game, my preferred setting is ready to go as soon as I start it up.

Related Questions

Why Does My Mouse Sensitivity Keep Changing?

If you’re having trouble with your mouse sensitivity changing when you aren’t adjusting the settings, check to make sure mouse acceleration is off. Scroll down in the mouse settings where you adjust your DPI and click “Additional mouse options.” Click on “Pointer Options” at the top and ensure “Enhance pointer precision” isn’t checked. Click “Apply” and “OK” if you had to make changes.

Why Do My Mouse Settings Keep Changing on Windows 10?

There are a few things that might adjust your mouse settings for you. Check to ensure the mouse drivers are up to date and that all Windows updates are applied. Make sure that you’re not using a mouse with adjustable DPI buttons because it’s easy to push them and change the sensitivity without realizing it as well.