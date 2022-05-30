Tired of letting other people use your account freely while you are the one who pays the bills? Or do you want to change the password because you forgot it?

Whatever the reason is, you can easily change your Netflix password from your account settings. On the other hand, if you are locked out of your account, we have mentioned several ways to reset your password and recover your account.

So, without further ado, let’s get right into the article to learn more in detail.

Why You Should Change Your Netflix Password

Changing Netflix’s password is an extra step toward securing your Netflix account. Furthermore, you should consider changing your Netflix password under the following conditions.

You want to restrict others from accessing your account.

You do not remember the password.

Your account was hacked.

How to Change Netflix Password

If you want to change the password just because you couldn’t log in successfully, check if you have entered your email/password correctly. Also, type the password correctly as it can be case-sensitive, meaning ‘a’ and ‘A’ are two different things.

On the other hand, if you want to change the password from a PC or a mobile device, you can do it with the methods mentioned below.

Changing Netflix Password on a PC

Open your preferred browser and log in to the Netflix official site. Then enter your email/phone number and password to log in. Now, click on the profile picture in the window’s top-right corner and click the Account option. Next to Membership & Billing, click on the “Change password”. Enter the current password and then create a new password. Additionally, check the “Require all devices to sign in again with new password” checkbox to sign out all the devices using your Netflix account and require the new password next time they try to log in. Finally, click on Save.

Changing Netflix Password on a Mobile Device

There is no direct way of changing the password using an app on your mobile device. You have to do it using a browser. So, open your preferred browser, log in to the Netflix official site, and change it from your Account settings similar to PC.

How to Reset Netflix Password

You can easily change your password if you still have access to your Netflix account.

But what if you forgot the password or your Netflix account got hacked?

In these cases, you can’t log in to your account like usual. Hence, you need to reset the password to regain access to your account. Luckily, there are several ways to do this. Some of them are as follows:

Using Email Address

In the initial setup, Netflix asks you to provide an email. So, you can use that email to reset your password. Here’s how you can do it.

First, open any browser and go to the Netflix official support team page. Then, select the Email option under the How would you like to reset your password section. Next, enter your email in the empty field that says “name@example.com” and click on Email me.

Now, open the email sent by Netflix and follow the instructions mentioned in it. If you don’t find the email, check your spam or trash folder.

Using Text Verification

You can use your phone for text verification and reset your Netflix password. However, you must have added your phone number previously when setting up the Netflix account.

You can follow the steps below to reset using a text message.

First, open any browser and go to the Netflix official support team page. Then, under the How would you like to reset your password section, select the Text Message(SMS) option. Next, type the phone number linked to the Netflix account. Finally, select Text Me and use the verification code sent to your mobile device to reset the account password.

Note:The code will expire after 20 minutes, so use it as soon as possible otherwise you have to use a new code.

Contact the Netflix support team

If you have lost access to both the phone number and the email address, you needn’t lose hope. You still have the option to contact the Netflix customer service. Get in touch with them, and they will help you restore your account.

Related Questions

How to Know if Somebody Is Using My Netflix Account?

The obvious telltale sign is suspicious activity in your browsing history. If a movie/ TV show or any other Netflix content shows up that you haven’t watched, your account is most likely being used by another person.

Furthermore, your Netflix account could have been hacked, or the password might have been leaked into the illegal forums. Or someone you know has shared the password with other people without your consent.

Whatever the reason is, here’s an easy way to view all the activities on your Netflix account.

Open up any browser and log in to your Netflix account. Navigate to the Account section. Next, go to Profile & Parental Controls and select an account. Click on View next to the Viewing activity. Now, you can view all the content watched on your Netflix account and the date watched.

Also, it is always better to prevent your account rather than dealing with the issues afterwards. One of such way is locking your Netflix profile, and here’s how you can do so.

How Secure Is My Password, and How to Create a Secure One?

According to Netflix, your password must be a minimum of 8 characters. Likewise, a strong password contains a combination of numbers, letters, symbols, and alphanumerics. You can use the password generators to generate a strong password easily.