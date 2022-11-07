Sometimes, when you attempt to watch trending Netflix shows, it might be geographically restricted in your area. During such instances, many users look for changing Netflix regions.

Unfortunately, there are no default settings to change the region on your Netflix account. However, there are some proven tips and tricks to connect to a different location. One of such method could be using a VPN on your streaming devices.

How to Change Netflix Region?

As mentioned earlier, you can not change the region officially with your current location. You can only choose to stream from a different country if you have shifted abroad. However, we have mentioned various alternative ways to change it below.

Use VPN

With VPN, you can overwrite your current region and connect to a different country’s server. So, you can use it on your streaming devices to stream Netflix from your preferred region temporarily. You will have access to content that is available worldwide.

While connecting a VPN, you need to ensure it supports Netflix. Else, you will encounter “Netflix Proxy Error” when it detects and flags your device. You can use premium services that support Netflix, such as Express VPN, NordVPN, Private VPN, SurfShark, and CyberGhost VPN.

We have provided the steps for connecting Nord VPN on your streaming devices. However, you can use another VPN of your choice.

Here are the steps for it.

On Mobile

Install Nord VPN.

Launch application. Sign-in or Create an account if needed. Choose Allow on the pop-up.

Choose a Region Server to connect to VPN.

Use Netflix.

On PC

Download Nord VPN.

Log In to your account or Sign up if needed. Choose your preferred country.

Then, tap on Connect button. Launch Netflix.

On Firestick

From the Home Screen, hover over Find or Search icon.

Enter Nord VPN on the search bar.

Select and click on the app for more details. Choose the Download or Get option.

Then, launch the app. Enter your account credentials and Log In. Or, Sign Up.

From the lists, choose your country. Open Netflix and start streaming.

Note: Basic Netflix Plan with Ad does not support VPN.

Change Billing Country

If you are moving to a foreign country, you can set the billing address of that particular location. You must note that the monthly billing cost and payment currency of Netflix vary according to the country. Therefore, your Netflix region will automatically change by default when you migrate.

You will have show catalogs and suggestions based on the new region. Also, maturity ratings, downloads, and parental control will differ. So, in case you are traveling temporarily and do not want recommendations, you can cancel Netflix. You can restart your subscription whenever you return.

Note: Your billing country will change only when you move abroad. It won’t change if you are traveling to a different place in the same country.

Related Questions

How to Know if VPN is Working on Your Device?

If you are still unable to access content from different regions, you can check if VPN is working on your device. You can check your IP information and location by looking for whatismyip.com on your device. If it shows a different place than yours, it is working fine. If not, you might have to reconnect to the VPN on your device.

What to Do if VPN Not Working on Netflix?

If VPN is not working on Netflix, you can try connecting to a different location. Also, you can clear your Netflix cache data on your device. Since it will refresh stored data, you can avoid proxy errors. However, if the VPN still does not work, you can check out our other article for more detailed solutions.