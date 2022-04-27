How to Change PFP on Xbox App? Detailed Guide

If you wish to customize your Xbox spaces, we’re showcasing how to change PFP on Xbox App. Sadly, the app is limited in customizing your image, so the process requires using the console.

The Xbox Windows has a set of default images you can use as profile pictures. Yet, you can select your own in various ways. Regardless of the method you choose, you need to accomplish various requisites for the task:

You must have the latest version of the Xbox App

You must be at least 18 years old

The profile picture must be at least 1080×1080

The file formats the Xbox supports are .jpg, .png, or .bmp.

You must agree to the Terms of Use for Xbox, Microsoft Service Agreement, and the Code of Conduct. If the company finds the images inappropriate, Microsoft could remove your PFP or ban your account.

How to Change PFP on Xbox App?

There’re various ways of changing the Xbox App profile picture. However, the app’s options are limited, so we’re looking for external ways to do it.

When you change the picture through the Xbox console, you’ll see the result on the app as well. It happens because you’re changing the Xbox account profile picture itself.

So, in essence, here’re the two ways to change PFP on Xbox app:

The Xbox app has built-in pictures you can use on your profile, which are preset avatars. Currently, the app doesn’t offer the choice of uploading an image from the gallery, although it did before.

Alternatively, you can use a custom Gamertag, but you can only select it through the Xbox console. You can either upload an image with a USB drive or find an image with the Edge browser (or Bing). There were additional ways of customizing your Xbox PFP, but, currently, these are the only reliable methods.

The Xbox Gamerpic will represent your account across Xbox Live services, including any app or console you use with your account. That also includes your profile, in-game profiles, and the Xbox app.

Consider customizing your Gamerpic with an external photo editor like Adobe Photoshop. That would require uploading the image to the Xbox with a USB drive or a USB cable with your phone.

Let’s see each method, step by step:

Changing Your PFP Through the Xbox App

Here’re the steps to change the Gamertag through the app:

On your PC, open the Xbox App Click on your profile picture at the top left Click on “View Profile” on the drop-down menu On your profile page, hover the mouse over to your avatar. It will make a pencil icon appear. Click it Select a new avatar on the pop-up window. After you select, click Save.

Select a Custom Avatar Through the Xbox via the Edge Browser

If you want a custom avatar, you’d have to use the Xbox console. Moreover, you’d need to use the Edge browser to find and choose an image, like selecting a background Xbox wallpaper.

The Microsoft Edge browser is built-in to the console, so you shouldn’t have to download it again.

With that said, here’re the steps to follow:

Press the Xbox button to open the guide. On the left-most icon, go to My games & apps. Open Microsoft Edge. Search for an image on the browser. When you find one you like, press the Menu button on your controller. Select Save Picture as. Select Customise profile. Select Change gamerpic. Adjust the picture.

After you save the settings, you’ll realize the changes include the Xbox App.

Upload a Custom Image to the Xbox

The next option includes a bit more steps. You would have to browse for an image on your PC, save it on a USB drive, and then plug the drive into your console to use the picture.

Here’re the steps:

Plug a USB drive into your console. Browse for an image you like on your browser. Save the image on your USB drive. It should be a supported file format. Plug the drive on the console. Turn on the console. Press the Xbox button to open the guide. Press the LB button on your controller to scroll to the left, to the Sign-in page. Select your profile. Select My profile. Select Customize profile. Select Change gamerpic. Select Upload a custom image. On the new interface, go to the USB drive icon on the left side. Suppose you have already uploaded images to the console via a smartphone. In that case, you can choose the console icon just above the flash drive icon. Select the image on your USB drive. Adjust the image and select Upload.

The changes you make here will appear on the Xbox app. However, the Xbox may fail to upload the image if it’s too small or large. Remember: use 1080×1080 images.

Change to a Preset Avatar on Xbox

Lastly, you can also choose a preset avatar on the console, like selecting one on the app.

Here’re the steps:

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Go to Profile & system. Select My profile. Select Customize profile. Select Change gamerpic. Choose a gamerpic from the selection. Alternatively, you can select Take a picture of my avatar.

Related Questions

How Do I Upload Photos From My Phone to the Xbox?

Your Xbox One or Xbox Series must be on the same network as your iOS or Android device.

Then, open the Media Player app on the console, and select “Add a Device.” Afterward, select the folder where you want to upload the photos.

You can also plug your smartphone into the Xbox using a USB cable. After that, open the Xbox’s Photos app and select the pictures you want to upload.