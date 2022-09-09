Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you had the option to set your favorite image as your MacBook profile picture? Well, macOS provides its users these options, along with many others, to customize their computing experience.

Your profile picture appears beside your username on a Mac computer. It can be seen mainly on the login screen and the System Preference window. Basically, you’ll see the new profile picture on every device logged with this Apple ID.

So, we’ve made a step-by-step guide to take you through all the steps to correctly change your profile picture on a MacBook.

How to Change Profile Picture on Macbook?

You can easily change your profile picture from the System Preferences window. Furthermore, you’ll have the option to choose either a memoji, emoji, monogram or one of your iCloud photos as your MacBook profile picture.

Click on the Apple menu. Go to System Preferences. Select Users & Groups.

Click the padlock that’s on the bottom left corner of this window.

On the Password tab, hover above your profile picture and select Edit. You’ll now be presented with these options: Memoji : You can create your own memoji, by selecting a hairstyle, clothing, and poses, among others, and set it as your profile picture. It’s basically a customizable emoji.



: You can create your own memoji, by selecting a hairstyle, clothing, and poses, among others, and set it as your profile picture. It’s basically a customizable emoji. Emoji : You can keep various emojis as your profile picture. Scroll the list and simply click on the one you like.



: You can keep various emojis as your profile picture. Scroll the list and simply click on the one you like. Monogram : A monogram is a simple image. Here, you can select the background color and type the initials meant to be displayed on your profile picture.



: A monogram is a simple image. Here, you can select the background color and type the initials meant to be displayed on your profile picture. Camera : The camera turns on your webcam. You can click a photo instantaneously and set it as your profile picture.



: The camera turns on your webcam. You can click a photo instantaneously and set it as your profile picture. Photos : Through Photos, you can set any one of your iCloud photos as your MacBook profile picture.



: Through Photos, you can set any one of your iCloud photos as your MacBook profile picture. Suggestions: This option gives you the default pre-installed images that you can set as your profile picture.



Choose an image and hover towards the bottom left corner of the window towards a slider.



Through this slider, you can zoom your image in or out, depending on how you’d like it to be displayed on your profile picture. Click on Save to save this image as your new MacBook profile picture. Click on the padlock to finalize your changes.

How to Set Lock Screen Wallpaper Same as Profile Picture?

You also have the option to change your lock screen wallpaper, and yes, it can be the same as your profile pictures. The process is relatively straightforward, and listed below are the steps to do it.

Adjust the Image Resolution

Adjusting the image resolution is not necessary to simply change your lock screen wallpaper. However, if it doesn’t match your screen’s resolution, the wallpaper might turn out to be unclear, blurry, or pixelated. So, to avoid this issue, let’s first adjust your image resolution.

Click on the Apple menu. Go to About This Mac. Navigate to the Displays tab. Take note of your screen resolution.

Now, right-click on the image you want to set as your lock screen wallpaper and select Open With > Preview.

From the application menu bar, select Tools > Adjust Size.

Set the image Width and Height to be the same as your screen resolution.

Then from the menu bar, go to File > Export. Choose to Export As ‘lockscreen’ and set the Format to PNG.

Click Save.

Keep in mind that the name of this image should be ‘lockscreen.PNG’ and if not, rename it.

Change Lock Screen Image

Once your image is ready, the only thing left to do is substitute the current lock screen for your new one. This can be done from your Mac libraries, and here’s how to do it: