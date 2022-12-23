how to change router password

The default router password set by the manufacturer isn’t very secure and can be guessed easily. The default login credentials of some routers are even available online. This makes the router’s settings easily accessible which can increase the network vulnerability.

In order to make the router’s configurations inaccessible to outsiders, it is important to set up a custom router password. Users can set a custom password for their routers, but the process can vary depending on the manufacturer and also the router model.

Before You Begin

Check the back of the Router to find its IP address, login URL, username, and password. The only way to access the router’s settings page is by using these informations.

Ensure that your device is connected to the router. Any device (Windows, Android, IOS, Linux, or Mac) connected to the router on which you can access the web browser can be used to change the router’s password. However, it is recommended to use a wired connection to configure the router.

Now, open the web browser and enter the router’s IP address in the address bar. Once you see the login page, type the username and password and enter into the router’s settings dashboard.

Change TP-Link Router Password

Here’s how you can change the password on the TP-link TL-WR1043ND router.

Open the Web browser and enter the router’s IP address in the address bar or go to tplinkwifi.net . Enter the credentials and log in to the Router’s dashboard. Go to System Tools > Password. Enter the Old UserName and Password. Then assign a New User Name and a New Password. Confirm the New password and click on Save.

Change Linksys Router Password

On the BEFW11S4 Linksys Router you can change the router password by following these steps. This process would also work on most of the router models from Linksys.

Open the Browser and enter the Linksys router’s IP address in the address bar.

Go to the Administration Tab. Enter a new password in the Router Password and Re-enter to confirm field.

Finally, Click on Save Settings.

Change Netgear Router Password

The method of configuring the router password on all the Netgear routers is the same. Here’s how to change the

Login to the Router’s dashboard by entering its Netgear router IP in the Webbrowser. Click on the Advanced Tab. Go to Administration > Set Password. Enter the Old password. Then enter a new password in the Set Password and Repeat Password field Click on the Apply button to save the changes.

Change Dlink Router Password

Login to D-link’s router dashboard. Click on the Manual Setup button. Go to Maintainance Tab. Under the Administrator, enter the new password and confirm it. You can even change the Login Name. The default login name is set as “admin”. Click on the Save Settings button.

Change Asus Router Password

Open the Web Browser and login to the Routers dashboard from the IP address or router.asus.com From the Advanced Settings panel on the Left, click on Administration. Go to the System Tab. In the Change the router login password section, Enter the New Password and confirm it. You can even enable the login captcha from this section. Lastly, click on the Apply button.

Change Huawei Router Password

Follow this process to change the router password on the Huawei WiFi Mesh 7， Huawei WiFi WS5200, Honor Router 3, Huawei WiFi AX3, Huawei WiFi Mesh 3. This process may also be applicable on other router models from Huawei with slight differences.

Go to the Web browser, enter the router’s IP address and log in to access the router’s management page. Click on the More Functions tab. Go to System Settings > Change Login Password. Enter the current password in the Current password field. Then type the new password in the New Password field and confirm it by reentering it in the Confirm Password field. Click on Save Button.

Change DD-WRT Router Password