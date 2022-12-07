How To Change Screen Orientation on Windows

The user’s preference for setting up a certain screen orientation depends on his or her needs. A vertical screen is preferable over the default Landscape orientation if you are a programmer or a streamer. However, the Horizontal screen will suffice for most users’ daily tasks.

On mobile devices, if you are playing games, streaming videos, or going through your pictures, changing the screen orientation to Landscape would be the best option.

But how do you change the screen orientation on your devices running on Windows? We will guide you through just this in today’s article.

Change Screen Orientation on Windows

On Windows, you can change the screen orientation from the Display settings, using Keyboard shortcuts, and also from the Display Control Panel. These ideas mentioned here will also help if you unknowingly changed the orientation using some key combinations and have no idea how to revert to the previous state.

From the Windows Settings

The Windows Settings can be used to configure the display settings and change the screen orientation of the Display to portrait or Landscape.

Here’s how to do it.

Press the Windows key + I to open the Windows Settings. Go to System > Display. From the Scale & layout section, change the display orientation to the preferred one. Users have four orientation options to choose from; Landscape, Portrait, Landscape ( flipped), and Portrait (flipped). In a multiple-monitor setup, you can choose the monitor and set a specific orientation for each one.

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Note: To be able to use these Keyboard shortcuts to rotate the screen, you must first enable the hotkey feature. However, on some of the newer devices, this feature is missing. If available, use this process to enable the hotkey feature. Press Ctrl + Alt + F12 to open the Intel graphics control panel .

. Go to Option and Support > Hotkey Manager .

> . Click on Enable .

Here are the key combinations that you can use to change the screen orientation of your monitor.

For Portrait : Press Ctrl + Alt + Right Arrow

: Press Ctrl + Alt + Right Arrow For Landscape: Press Ctrl + Alt + Up Arrow

Press Ctrl + Alt + Up Arrow For reverse landscape : Press Ctrl + Alt + Down Arrow

: Press Ctrl + Alt + Down Arrow For reverse-portrait: Press Ctrl + Alt + Left Arrow

Using the Display Control Panel

On devices with Intel’s integrated or dedicated GPU, users can also change the screen orientation from the Display Control Panel.

Open the Nvidia Control Panel. From the left menu panel, go to the Display section and click on Rotate Display. Finally, set the orientation from the Preferred option from Choose the orientation section. The options available are Landscape, Portrait, Landscape (Flipped), and Portrait (flipped).



From the Registry

Note: We recommend We recommend backing up your registry before making any changes to it.

If you are not able to change the screen orientation on your windows device with the above-suggested methods, you can do it by modifying the Key value from the registry editor.

This method will let you configure the screen orientation for multiple monitors that are connected to your Windows device.

Navigate to this registry location:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\GraphicsDrivers\Configuration You will see the list of Monitors your computer has been connected to. Click on the monitor you want to change the orientation for. You will find a subfolder named 00. Within the subfolder, there will be another folder with the same name, “00“. Click on the folder. Open the Key with the name Rotation and assign these values in the Value data field to change into the desired orientation.