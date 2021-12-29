How to Change Your Screen Resolution [Windows & Mac]

In most cases, the resolution of your monitor is set automatically and is adjusted to the screen being used. Sometimes this resolution may default to the wrong view.

This anomaly can happen, especially if you have a second monitor connected. The second monitor’s screen resolution may not always be on its best-recommended resolution spec.

You can easily change the monitor’s screen resolution via your device’s settings or by remotes that some of the new gaming monitors. Some monitors have resolutions buttons set at the back of the monitor or the front.

How to Change Resolutions via System Settings

Before making any changes, check the resolution of your monitor. Then, proceed as follows:

For Windows

Press your windows button and search “ Settings “

“ On the left-hand side, find an option titled “ System “

“ Select the option “ Display ” shown on the right side

” shown on the right side Scroll down to the Scale & Layout section

Find the option “ Display Resolution ”



” Click on the box, which will show all available resolution alternatives

Choose the appropriate resolution for you

External Monitor

For MacBook

Select the Apple logo on the right-hand corner

Select “ About this Mac “

“ Go to “ Displays “



“ Click on “ Display preferences “

“ Choose Scaled, which will show different scaling options with their respective resolutions

Select the one appropriate for you

External Monitor Resolution Change for MAC

Change Resolution with Monitor’s Remote

Gaming monitors like the BenQ’s EX3415R and EX2780Q provide small remotes that can change the monitor’s display settings without going to display system settings. If you have a monitor with a remote, chances are it can access the screen resolution without having a mess with the settings.

Change Resolutions via Buttons on the Monitor

Many monitors usually have display buttons on the monitor themselves. It is generally located at the back of the monitor or the front. There will be a resolution option through these buttons.

Most monitors with button controls have an auto mode that automatically selects resolution or, in other cases, has menu options along with up and down buttons to make choices of the screen resolution.

What to Do When Windows Don’t Let Us Change Screen Resolution

The most common reason behind windows not allowing us to change screen resolution is our driver not working properly. It is mostly like faulty updates or a need for an update. Try the fixes below to solve this issue.

Use Windows Update

Select start

Search for “ Settings “

“ Check the bottom left side of the window where you will see windows Update (Windows 11)



Get to the Update & security option on the left side of the window (Windows 10)

option on the left side of the window (Windows 10) Please select it and let the Windows update

Uninstall and Re-install Display Driver

Hover on the start option and right-click

Choose the option “ Device manager “

“ Select Display Adapters

Chose the option with your display driver name

Click Uninstall



Confirm the uninstallation process

the uninstallation process Restart your pc, which will automatically install a generic display driver

Update Display Graphics Driver

Install Drivers in Compatibility Mode

Use the Graphics Card Control Panel

Go to the start option and search Nvidia control panel



Select Display from the left panel

from the left panel Change resolution and adjust accordingly



Use AMD Catalyst Control Center