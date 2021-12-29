How to Change Your Screen Resolution [Windows & Mac]

In most cases, the resolution of your monitor is set automatically and is adjusted to the screen being used. Sometimes this resolution may default to the wrong view.
This anomaly can happen, especially if you have a second monitor connected. The second monitor’s screen resolution may not always be on its best-recommended resolution spec.
You can easily change the monitor’s screen resolution via your device’s settings or by remotes that some of the new gaming monitors. Some monitors have resolutions buttons set at the back of the monitor or the front.
How to Change Resolutions via System Settings
Before making any changes, check the resolution of your monitor. Then, proceed as follows:
For Windows
- Press your windows button and search “Settings“
- On the left-hand side, find an option titled “System“
- Select the option “Display” shown on the right side
- Scroll down to the Scale & Layout section
- Find the option “Display Resolution”
- Click on the box, which will show all available resolution alternatives
- Choose the appropriate resolution for you
External Monitor
- Press your windows button and search “Settings“
- On the left-hand side, find an option titled “System“
- Select the option “Display” shown on the right side
- You will see two monitor rectangles on the top as 1 and 2
- Select the second monitor
- Scroll down to the Scale & Layout section
- Find the option “Display Resolution”
- Click on the box beside it, which will show all available resolution alternatives
- Choose the appropriate resolution for you
For MacBook
- Select the Apple logo on the right-hand corner
- Select “About this Mac“
- Go to “Displays“
- Click on “Display preferences“
- Choose Scaled, which will show different scaling options with their respective resolutions
- Select the one appropriate for you
External Monitor Resolution Change for MAC
- Select the Apple logo on the right-hand corner
- Select “About this Mac“
- Go to “Displays“
- Select the “Gather Windows” option
- A new tab will open with external monitor spec.
- Choose a scale that will show different scaling options with their respective resolutions.
- You can also press the options key while clicking on a scale which will show you the numbered version of the monitor resolution.
Change Resolution with Monitor’s Remote
Gaming monitors like the BenQ’s EX3415R and EX2780Q provide small remotes that can change the monitor’s display settings without going to display system settings. If you have a monitor with a remote, chances are it can access the screen resolution without having a mess with the settings.
Change Resolutions via Buttons on the Monitor
Many monitors usually have display buttons on the monitor themselves. It is generally located at the back of the monitor or the front. There will be a resolution option through these buttons.
Most monitors with button controls have an auto mode that automatically selects resolution or, in other cases, has menu options along with up and down buttons to make choices of the screen resolution.
What to Do When Windows Don’t Let Us Change Screen Resolution
The most common reason behind windows not allowing us to change screen resolution is our driver not working properly. It is mostly like faulty updates or a need for an update. Try the fixes below to solve this issue.
Use Windows Update
- Select start
- Search for “Settings“
- Check the bottom left side of the window where you will see windows Update (Windows 11)
- Get to the Update & security option on the left side of the window (Windows 10)
- Please select it and let the Windows update
Uninstall and Re-install Display Driver
- Hover on the start option and right-click
- Choose the option “Device manager“
- Select Display Adapters
- Chose the option with your display driver name
- Click Uninstall
- Confirm the uninstallation process
- Restart your pc, which will automatically install a generic display driver
Update Display Graphics Driver
- Hover on the start option and right-click
- Select Device manager
- Select Display/ driver adapter
- Right-click on Display graphics
- Update driver software and follow the setup wizard
Install Drivers in Compatibility Mode
- Download driver from the manufacturing website
- Once it’s downloaded, go to the setup file and right-click on the Properties
- Click on the Compatibility tab and a check box to run this program in compatibility mode for windows 10
- Restart computer
Use the Graphics Card Control Panel
- Go to the start option and search Nvidia control panel
- Select Display from the left panel
- Change resolution and adjust accordingly
Use AMD Catalyst Control Center
- Go to the start menu and right-click on it
- Search for AMD catalyst control center
- Go to Presets on the left
- Delete all previous presets
- Go to Desktop management and choose Desktop properties
- Change the Resolution, Refresh rate, Color quality to your need and click Apply
- Add a new preset and name it as the resolution you have chosen.