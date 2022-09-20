Signatures are a great time-saving feature in Outlook for making a good first impression on your emails.

When you create a signature on the account, it gets added to every new message you compose. An email signature typically includes Your name, Title, Company, Display Picture (optional), and Disclaimer. You can, however, add additional information to make it more professional.

In this article, we will teach you the step-by-step process on how you can change/ edit your signature on outlook without completely removing it.

How to Change Signature in Outlook?

If you have added multiple emails or have set up numerous signatures, each for a different purpose, you can manually go to the Outlook settings and correct them. Also, you can update each of your signatures individually.

On the other hand, you can quickly switch to a different signature while composing a new message.

From the Outlook Settings

All your signatures and emails added to your Outlook account reside inside the Mail section. So, you can navigate there to choose a different default signature or assign another signature for each of your email accounts.

Additionally, you can even add, delete or edit each signature individually from there.

On Outlook Web

Open a browser and sign in to your Outlook account. Click the gear icon (settings) in the top-right corner. Then, click View all Outlook settings.

Select Mail > Compose and reply. Scroll to the Select default signatures section. Under it, select one of the following options.



For New Messages: Choose this option to set a different signature for every new message you compose on Outlook.

For Replies/Forwards fields: Choose this option to attach a new signature in every reply or forward message.

Additionally, to edit one of your Outlook signatures, select it below the New signature and make changes in the text field below.

Click Save when done.

On Outlook Desktop App

Launch the Outlook app. Click the File menu from the top bar. Next, click Options in the bottom-left corner. Select the Mail tab and click Signatures under the Compose messages section in the right pane.

Under the Email Signatures tab, select one of the following options under the Choose default signature section.



E-mail account: If you have added multiple email accounts on the Outlook desktop app, choose which one will use the new signature.

New messages: Choose another signature for every new message you compose.

Replies/forwards: Choose this option to set a different signature when replying/forwarding to an email.

And, if you want to edit a signature, just select it from the Select signature to edit section and make the required changes.

Click OK to save changes.

On Mac

Click Outlook next to the Apple icon and select Preferences. Under the Email section, select Signatures.

Now, under the Choose default signature, change the email account and signature for new and replies/forward messages next to the respective fields.

Additionally, you can select the signature you want to edit and make the necessary changes to it under the Edit signature section.

On Outlook Mobile App

Open the Outlook app. Select the Email tab and tap on the profile icon in the top-right corner. Then, tap the gear icon in the bottom left corner.

Now, scroll to the Email section and tap on Signature.

By default, you have the “Get Outlook for Android” or “Get Outlook for iOS” depending on your mobile device. To edit it, select the signature and make changes according to your preferences.

Toggle on the Per Account Signature button to easily between multiple signatures associated with the added accounts.



Note:Unlike on the Desktop app, you cannot create and assign multiple signatures on the mobile app. However, if you have multiple Outlook accounts, you can assign a signature for each of them separately.

While Composing a New Email Message

If you want to quickly choose another signature while composing a new email message, you can do it using this method. This works even when replying or forwarding to an email message.

On Outlook Web

Open any browser and sign in to your Outlook account. Click New message in the top-left corner. To use a different signature, click the three horizontal dots icon next to the Discard icon. Now, hover over the Insert signature option and choose a different signature.



On Desktop

Open Outlook and click New Email (top-left corner) under the Home tab to compose a new message. Then, to replace the default signature on the message text field, click Signature from the top bar and select another signature.

Additionally, you can even edit and make changes to the signatures by selecting Signature > Signatures.



On Mac

Click New Email in the top left corner to compose a new message. Then, click Signature (below Pictures) in the top bar.

Select a different signature from the dropdown list.

On Mobile app

Open Outlook and tap the Compose icon in the bottom-right corner On the top bar, tap on New message to access the signature assigned to another email. You can also do the same when replying to a message.



