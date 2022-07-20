Although Spotify has made it easy to find music from around the world, one tricky thing is changing its password.

That’s because not many know that Spotify doesn’t allow you to change the password on the app version for either mobile or desktop. You can only do it via the web player on a web browser.

Thankfully, the steps are easy to follow and quick. So, without further ado, let’s discover how we can change the Spotify password, reset it, and more.

How to Change Spotify password?

Here’s how you can change your Spotify password in these straightforward steps. First, go to Spotify on your web browser and not the app. Then, you can follow these steps:

Click on your profile that’s in the top-right corner. From the drop-down menu, click on Account. Doing so will open your Account settings.

On the sidebar, click on the option that says Change Password.

Now, enter your active Spotify password on the screen. Then, enter and set a new password in the New Password area. Re-enter your new password in the Repeat New Password field to confirm. Click on Set New Password to save changes. You can now also view a message on the screen that says Password Updated.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to log out of Spotify on other devices if you want to use your new password. An easy way to do this is by selecting the Sign Out Everywhere option. You can find this by referring to these steps below:

Click on your profile and go to Account. On the first page of Account Overview, scroll down to the bottom of the page. Click on the Sign Out Everywhere option.



You can now log back into other devices using your new Spotify password.

How to Change Spotify Password Using Facebook?

If your current Spotify account is linked to Facebook, you can change the password using your Facebook email address.

Visit the Password Reset page. Enter the email address that you use to log into Facebook. Now, log in to your inbox and locate the Reset Password email from Spotify. From there, you can set a new password for your account.



How to Reset Spotify Password?

Whenever you forget your Spotify password, here’s how you can easily reset it. Similar to changing your password, you’ll again need to access Spotify on a web browser to reset the password.

Below the Email address or username and Password fields, click on the Forgot your Password option. Doing so will lead you to the Password Reset page.

Now, enter either your associated email address or your username. You may also need to tick the captcha box. Now, click on Send. Log in to the email ID you just entered and look for Spotify’s email. Click on the Reset Password link from Spotify. Enter a new password on the new page. Re-enter the password to confirm. Again, tick the Captcha box and click on Send.

How to Find Forgotten Spotify Email Address?

If you’ve forgotten your email, you can also use your username to log in or change your password. However, if you want to figure out the associated email address, there’s one technique you can try. It involves sorting through all your possible email IDs and looking for any evidence of it being linked to your Spotify.

Note: You’ll need multiple email accounts already logged in to your device for this step to work.

Then, you can follow these steps:

Tap on any email ID and go to the Search bar on Inbox. If you’re on Gmail, you can tap on All Inboxes and automatically search within all logged-in accounts. Type Spotify, and you’ll find several emails regarding it. Even if you’ve not made significant changes to your account, you’ll always get an email from Spotify when you create a new account. Tap on the email related to Spotify. Open the recipient field by tapping on “To Me.” Here, you can view your exact email address linked to your account.



You can now use the particular email ID to log in to your Spotify account. However, if you’re not logged in to the associated email ID and can’t remember it as well, you can contact Spotify Support.

Can’t Reset Spotify Password

If you’re having trouble getting the Reset Password link to your email ID, here are a few things you can try:

Check the Spam or Junk mail folders.

Make sure you’re logged in to the correct email address.

Retry resetting your password.

Refresh your email account page.

If you’re not getting any emails to reset your password, you can also try contacting Spotify’s Customer Care.

How to Fix Spotify Login Issues?

When you’re having issues logging in to Spotify despite using the correct credentials, chances are there are errors with Spotify. Sometimes, the app’s servers can be down, or it could simply be that your Spotify is crashing due to piled-up cache data. In such cases, here are a few simple fixes: