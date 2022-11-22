How to Change Taskbar Position in Windows

The taskbar is a multipurpose toolbar that lets you navigate your computer, displays all your running applications, and enables you to access different settings. It sits at the bottom of the screen by default, but you can easily change it.

Some users feel more comfortable when the taskbar is positioned at a certain side, and some users even say that it increases their productivity. So, if you want to know how to change the taskbar, we have covered information on how you can do so in all Windows versions.

How to Change Taskbar Position

There are various ways you can change your taskbar position on Windows. However, not all Windows versions have the same method to move the taskbar around.

Through Taskbar Settings

You can easily change the taskbar position from the settings in Windows 10. Follow the steps below to can do so:

Right-click any empty area in the taskbar. Click on Taskbar settings.

Scroll down and locate the Taskbar location on-screen option. Select the drop-down menu and choose the Position where you want it to be.



Through Taskbar Properties

Before Windows implemented the settings user interface in Windows 10, you could change the taskbar position simply from the taskbar properties. Here’s how you can do it on Windows 8 and the lower version.

Right-click your taskbar. Select Properties.

Go to the Taskbar header. Besides the Taskbar location on screen option, select the Position where you want the taskbar.

Click Apply and OK.

Drag and Drop

Another simple method to change your taskbar position is simply dragging and dropping the taskbar. This method is applicable in all versions of Windows except the newer Windows 11.

Here’s how you can perform this method:

Right-click the taskbar. Click on Lock the taskbar to unlock it. (A locked taskbar will have a checkmark beside the Lock the taskbar option.)

Click and hold the taskbar. Drag and drop the taskbar to where you want it.

Edit Registry

Windows 10 was the last Windows OS to support the feature of moving your taskbar around. The newer Windows 11 has removed all relevant settings about changing your taskbar position.

However, you can still change your taskbar position by tweaking your Registry. When changing Registry entries, you should always back them up first. Here’s how you can change the Position of your taskbar from the Registry Editor:

Launch Run Dialog box by pressing the Windows + R hotkey. Enter regedit to open Registry Editor. Navigate to Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\StuckRects3 Double-click on the Settings entry.

In Value data, below FE, change the number to change the Position of your taskbar. (The number to change is in the second row and sixth column) If your taskbar is in the default position (bottom), the number will be 03 .

Change it to: 00 for left

for left 01 for top

for top 02 for right

for right 03 for bottom Your taskbar won’t immediately change Position, as you will have to restart your Windows explorer. Press Ctrl + Alt + Del key and choose Task Manager to open it. In the Processes tab, locate Windows Explorer. (It is usually at the bottom or the top of the list.)

Select it and click on Restart.

As changing taskbar placement isn’t an actual feature in Windows 11, the start menu and other options will open as they were programmed to open in the bottom position. So, even if you forcibly change taskbar placement from the registry, it will still use the default position animations.

Consequently, if you use this method for Windows 11, it only works best when the taskbar is at the top or the bottom. When positioned left and right, you won’t be able to access the start menu and all your running applications because of incompatible animations.

Use ExplorerPatcher

Another way to change your taskbar position in Windows 11 is by using ExplorerPatcher. It restores the Windows 10 feature of being able to move the taskbar around in Windows 11.

Furthermore, it also simulates Windows 10 animations so you won’t have menus popping up in random places. You can also use the taskbar on the left or right edges.

Here’s how you can use ExplorerPatcher to change the taskbar position in Windows 11.