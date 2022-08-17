If you send/compose numerous emails in Outlook, seeing the same font repeatedly can get a little boring.

To mix things up and remove the manual font-changing process, you can change its font and various properties like color, size, effects, etc., to create a personalized experience.

Fortunately, Outlook provides a wide range of fonts you can apply to your email messages. For this, you just have to choose the one you like on its settings and save it as your new default font.

How to Change the Default Font in Outlook?

By default, the font of the email messages you compose, reply to, or forward in Outlook is the 11-point Calibri with black font color.

You can change it easily in a jiffy. However, customizing the font can vary according to the Outlook version and the device type.

Therefore, continue reading further to learn more in detail and skip to the method according to your Outlook version.

On Outlook Desktop App (Windows)

Launch the Outlook application and log in to your Outlook account. Click the File menu in the top left corner. Then, select Options from the bottom left corner. Click the Mail tab in the sidebar. Under the Compose messages section, click the Stationery and Fonts button.

Next, under the Personal Stationery tab, you can change the font properties for: New mail message : Changing the font properties next to it will apply the new font properties for every message you compose and send to other people.

Replying/forwarding messages : The new font properties will be applied to all the messages you reply to or forward other people’s emails/messages.

Composing and reading plain text message s: Setting its font properties won’t be reflected on the receiver side. You can only see the font changes while composing a new message or reading text messages. Click the Font button next to each message according to your preferences. Now, under the Font tab, select a different font according to your preference. You can even peek below the Preview section to know how the text would appear with the font.



For Outlook version 2007 or older, you can change the default font as follows:

Click the Tools menu from the top bar and select Options. Now, under the Mail Format tab, click Stationery and Fonts. Then, go to the Personal Stationery tab, and choose the Font properties according to your preferences. Click OK on all the open dialog boxes to save changes.

On Outlook Desktop App (Mac)

Open the Outlook app and log in with the necessary credentials if required. Click Outlook in the top left corner and select Preferences. Next, select Fonts under the Personal Settings. Click the respective Font button next to New mail, Reply or forward, and Plain Text. Then, choose a different font.

Click OK to save changes.

On Outlook Web Version

Open any browser and sign in to the Outlook account with your Outlook email and password. Click the gear icon (Settings) in the top right corner. Scroll down and click View all Outlook settings.

Select Mail > Compose and reply. Go to the Message format section. Now, below “Compose messages in … format”, click the empty dropdown and select a font you like. Or, try different fonts and choose the one you prefer by looking at the font preview below the dropdown.

Click the Save button to apply changes.

How to Change the Default Font in the Outlook Calendar?

You can also change the default font in the outlook calendar. Here’re the steps to do it:

Launch the Outlook app. Click the Calendar icon in the bottom left corner. Then, select View from the top menu bar. Click Current View in the top left corner and select View Settings.

Then, click the Other Settings button. Next, click the Font button.

Now, change the font type and other properties like font style and size.

Under the Sample section, you can view how your font would look like on the calendar.

Click OK.

How to Fix Font Not Changing in Outlook?

If you have selected a theme on Outlook, you may be unable to access and change the font properties. Furthermore, the font buttons to change the font properties may even appear grayed out.

So, you have to disable the theme to fix your issue.

Navigate to File > Options > Mail. Click the Stationery and Fonts button in the right pane. Go to the Personal Stationery tab. Now, click the Theme button below it and select the (No Theme) option on the next window.

Alternatively, select either of the two options except for the “Use theme’s font” next to the Font field.



Also, if you are using the Outlook web version, make sure you have chosen the “Compose messages in HTML format.” in the Compose and reply section.

How to Change the Font for a Single Email?

If you only need to change the font properties for a specific email message, you can do so as follows.

On the Home tab, click New Email in the top left corner. Then, change the font type according to your preferences from the top bar in the top left corner of the window.



Note: When you start a new email message, everything under the Message tab might be grayed out. But as soon as you place the cursor on the Message body and start writing, they will be available.