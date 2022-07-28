For years, Microsoft has catered to its bilingual users with the Multilingual User Interface (MUI). You can switch between languages for many interfaces, including keyboard, display, and format. Additionally, you can add multiple languages on Windows and switch between them as you like.

With that said, most users may find changing the language on their PC confusing. In that case, we’re here to help! Keep reading this article as we show you ways to change different language settings on your PC.

How to Change the Language in PC?

You can either change the overall display language or change language for specifics like the welcome screen on your PC. You must first download the language package for the language you want to change.

For Windows

You can install as many languages as possible from the Settings application on your Windows. Follow these steps to download a language from Settings:

From the taskbar, launch Start. Open the Settings application. On the sidebar, click on Accessibility. Under Interactions, choose Keyboard. Under Language, click on the Add a language button from the Preferred Language section.

Type the language you want to install in the search box. Then, select Next. You might be given the option to install Optional language features. Check the box next to each option if you’re interested in installing any.

Windows will start the download. You can check it from the progress bar on Language & region. If you have multiple languages added, you can move them up or down according to your preference. The applications from the Microsoft store will appear in the first supported language from the list.

For Mac

The display language of your Mac is set according to the region of purchase. However, you can change the language of either the entire system or specific apps. Follow these steps to add more languages on Mac:

Launch Apple Menu from the Menu bar. Hop on to System Preferences. Choose Language & Region from the window. Select the + (Add button) icon in the General tab under Preferred languages. Locate your preferred languages and select them. Click Add.

Display Language

You can change the language for the Windows and Mac features like the Settings and Messages. The next language on the list is selected if certain applications do not support the primary language. You may want to refer to the steps mentioned above to install languages.

For Windows

Before switching languages, you must have the language package installed from Preferred languages. After you’ve installed your preferred language, follow these steps to change the display language of your PC:

On your keyboard, hit the shortcut Windows + I key to open the Settings app. From the navigation panel to your left, select Time & language. Select Language & region. Drop the menu down next to Windows display language and select the language. Restart your PC to confirm the changes.

For Mac

If you’re a Mac user looking to change the language for your device, you can switch between the languages you’ve added as your display language. Follow these steps to change your display language on Mac:

From the menu bar, select the Apple Menu. Choose System Preferences. From the System Preferences window, hop on to Language & Region. Under Preferred languages, move the language you want to set as your primary language on top. Drag the language on top to set it as your primary language.

Reboot your Mac.

Change Keyboard Language

Once you have installed a language, you can type in that language from your keyboard. You can switch between the languages you’ve installed from your system tray.

For Windows, select the abbreviation of your keyboard’s language or use the Windows Key + Spacebar shortcut to open this window. From the list, select the language you want to type in.

Mac users can change their keyboard language from System Preferences on their mac. You can check this article to learn more about how you can change Keyboard Language in Mac.

Change the Language for Formats

You can change the formats according to the language for dates and times. Changing the format for date includes the placement of month, day, and year. Similarly, hours, minutes, and seconds are placed differently when you change the time format.

Furthermore, using this setting, you could change the first day of the week for yourself. You can further change the formats for Numbers and Currency. You can customize everything from the symbols to the measurement system.

For Windows

From the navigation panel on the left, select Time & Language. Choose Language & region. Under Related Settings, choose Administrative language settings. On the Format tab, drop down the menu under Format. Scroll through the languages and select your preferred language. Select Apply. To customize advanced settings, select the Additional settings button, and select tabs for: Numbers : You can change the way numbers are displayed on your system. You can customize the Decimal symbol, the number of digits after the decimal, and much more. Drop the menu down for each setting item and select your most preferred option—Select Apply to keep the change.

: You can change the way numbers are displayed on your system. You can customize the Decimal symbol, the number of digits after the decimal, and much more. Drop the menu down for each setting item and select your most preferred option—Select to keep the change. Currency : If you want to change the currency symbol from the language you’ve selected on Format, you can do so from this tab. Drop the menu from the list of settings and select the one you prefer the most. To keep the settings, select Apply at the end.



: If you want to change the currency symbol from the language you’ve selected on Format, you can do so from this tab. Drop the menu from the list of settings and select the one you prefer the most. To keep the settings, select at the end. Time : You can customize the time format from this tab further. You can change how time is presented to how the AM and PM symbols are displayed. Make the relevant changes by selecting from the drop-down menu. After you’re done making the changes, select Apply .

: You can customize the time format from this tab further. You can change how time is presented to how the AM and PM symbols are displayed. Make the relevant changes by selecting from the drop-down menu. After you’re done making the changes, select . Date: The Date tab will allow you to customize the date formats. You can also make changes in the calendar by adding in years and changing the first day of the week. After you’ve made the necessary changes, select Apply.

If you want to revert all changes to the default settings for Numbers, currency, time, and date select the Reset button.

For Mac

Go to the Apple menu, then select System Preferences. On the new window, go to Language & Region. Select the Advanced button on the bottom-right of the window in the General tab.

You can change the formats for Numbers, Currency, Measurements, First day of the week, and List sort order.

Learn more about changing the advanced settings for your display language on Mac.

Additional Windows Settings

Windows further allows users to customize the language settings for their welcome screen and system locale.

For Welcome Screen/New Users

You can change the language displayed on your welcome screen from your Windows Settings if you want to change it. Before you change the display language, make sure you’ve selected the language you want on the Format tab. You can use the steps mentioned in the method above this to change the language on the Format tab.

After you’ve changed the language, follow these steps:

Click on the Administrative tab. Select the Copy Settings button to change the language on your home screen with your new language. Check the box next to the Welcome screen and system accounts. If you want the same language to be used in the new user accounts you’ll create in the future, check the box next to New user accounts. Save changes by selecting OK. Select OK on the Region dialog box as well.

Change System Locale

When you change the system locale, you can change the settings on your system that controls the display language for programs that do not support Unicode. Follow these steps to change the system locale for your PC: