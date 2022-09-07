How to Change the Language on Hulu (Step-by-step Guide)

Since Hulu is US based app, most of its content is in the English Language by default. But, if you are not proficient in English, the language barrier could be a stumbling block for your streaming experience. So, you might have to change the video language.

Although you might not see other languages option on audio, you can still change subtitle language. Hulu offers the Spanish language with subtitles or dubbed content.

How to Change the Language on Hulu?

Since Hulu is unavailable internationally, there is only an English-language option for playback audio. By default, you can not change the audio language on Hulu. However, it supports Spanish subtitles. Therefore, you can either change the subtitle language or browse content in another language..

Change Subtitle Language

You can set the subtitle language to Spanish or English on Hulu. But, this option might be available on some contents only. So, if you see only the English language option on subtitles, you cannot change it. Instead, you will have a preference to turn subtitles on or off.

Before you begin, you must turn on subtitles for the video to make changes. Below, we have compiled the steps to change subtitles when both languages are available for mobile, web, and smart TV.

On Android

Launch Hulu app and play a video Tap on the video screen for playback controls menu Go to Gear Icon on your video to open Settings

Under Subtitle Language, tap on Spanish or English

Close the Subtitles tab and resume playing the video

On iOS

Open Hulu app and Sign in to your account Choose a video and start playing Then, tap on the screen for Playback controls Tap Settings Icon

Under Subtitles, choose your preference



On Web

Go to Hulu website Play a video and hover over the Settings icon Choose Subtitles Audio

Click on Spanish or English



On Smart TV

Open Hulu app on your smart TV and start playing a video Then, press the Up button on your remote Click on Settings menu Then, under Subtitles, choose Spanish or English

On Apple TV

Launch Hulu on Apple TV Then, play a video of your preference On the Video screen, press Up button on your remote Again, press Up button to expand More options Now, click on Captions Select Spanish or English

Browse Other Language Content

Another option for streaming another language content is to browse dubbed content of the same show. There are variously available dubbed shows in different languages. For Instance, English language contents are dubbed in Spanish. Or Japanese language shows dubbed into English.

To browse dubbed Spanish shows/movies, you can enter keywords like “Espanol” or “Spanish” on the search. Besides, you can find out the steps to browse dubbed shows from the Home menu below. Also, you can get access to Spanish-language content only from Hulu’s Latino Hub with the same steps.