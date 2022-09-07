How to Change the Language on Hulu (Step-by-step Guide)

Since Hulu is US based app, most of its content is in the English Language by default. But, if you are not proficient in English, the language barrier could be a stumbling block for your streaming experience. So, you might have to change the video language.
Although you might not see other languages option on audio, you can still change subtitle language. Hulu offers the Spanish language with subtitles or dubbed content.
How to Change the Language on Hulu?
Since Hulu is unavailable internationally, there is only an English-language option for playback audio. By default, you can not change the audio language on Hulu. However, it supports Spanish subtitles. Therefore, you can either change the subtitle language or browse content in another language..
Change Subtitle Language
You can set the subtitle language to Spanish or English on Hulu. But, this option might be available on some contents only. So, if you see only the English language option on subtitles, you cannot change it. Instead, you will have a preference to turn subtitles on or off.
Before you begin, you must turn on subtitles for the video to make changes. Below, we have compiled the steps to change subtitles when both languages are available for mobile, web, and smart TV.
On Android
- Launch Hulu app and play a video
- Tap on the video screen for playback controls menu
- Go to Gear Icon on your video to open Settings
- Under Subtitle Language, tap on Spanish or English
- Close the Subtitles tab and resume playing the video
On iOS
- Open Hulu app and Sign in to your account
- Choose a video and start playing
- Then, tap on the screen for Playback controls
- Tap Settings Icon
- Under Subtitles, choose your preference
On Web
- Go to Hulu website
- Play a video and hover over the Settings icon
- Choose Subtitles Audio
- Click on Spanish or English
On Smart TV
- Open Hulu app on your smart TV and start playing a video
- Then, press the Up button on your remote
- Click on Settings menu
- Then, under Subtitles, choose Spanish or English
On Apple TV
- Launch Hulu on Apple TV
- Then, play a video of your preference
- On the Video screen, press Up button on your remote
- Again, press Up button to expand More options
- Now, click on Captions
- Select Spanish or English
Browse Other Language Content
Another option for streaming another language content is to browse dubbed content of the same show. There are variously available dubbed shows in different languages. For Instance, English language contents are dubbed in Spanish. Or Japanese language shows dubbed into English.
To browse dubbed Spanish shows/movies, you can enter keywords like “Espanol” or “Spanish” on the search. Besides, you can find out the steps to browse dubbed shows from the Home menu below. Also, you can get access to Spanish-language content only from Hulu’s Latino Hub with the same steps.
- Launch Hulu app
- From the Home screen, go to Home Tab
- On Genres, choose Hispanic & Latinx Stories
- Scroll down and navigate to Dubbed Series