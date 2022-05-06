If necessary settings are not in place, the time and date on your device can be out of sync with the real world.

Depending on who you are and what you do, this can lead to unfortunate circumstances like missing important work. Hence, you may be looking to change the time manually.

It’s relatively easy to change the settings and make everything right again. If you are looking to change the time and date on your phone, follow the steps discussed in this article.

Why Is the Time on the Phone Out of Sync?

There can be numerous reasons why the time on your phone is out of sync.

The automatic time setting option is turned off on your device.

Your phone is set to an incorrect time zone.

You are traveling to another country or region.

You or someone may have accidentally changed the time on your phone.

Due to the daylight saving time. Here is the compilation of the most common possible explanations out there:

How to Change the Time on Your Phone

You can change the time on your phone via three different methods. Those methods include changing the time automatically, manually or the time zone.

But the steps to change time are different based on what device you’re using. The settings on android and ios devices are different from each other.

Follow the method you’re comfortable with to change the time on your phone, from the steps below.

Change the Time Automatically

You can turn on the automatic time setting feature on your phone to change the time based on your location.

This feature can save you from the trouble of changing time manually every time you go to a different region or country. Make sure that the location service on your device is turned on.

On Android

To turn on the automatic time setting feature on your android phone, follow the steps below:

Open your device’s Settings Go to System/Additional Settings Select Date & time

Tap the Slider beside Set automatically to turn it on



On Samsung Phone

Although Samsung is an android device, the settings are slightly different from the rest of the devices that run on Android system.

If you have a Samsung phone, follow the steps below to change the time on your device:

Open Settings. Go to General Management. Select date and time.

Toggle on the Automatic date and time option.



On iPhone

Follow the steps below to turn on the automatic time setting option on your iPhone:

Open your iPhone’s Settings Tap on General Select Date & Time

Besides Set Automatically, click the slider to turn it on.



Change the Time Manually

To change the time manually on your device, go through the steps below:

On Android

Turn off the Set automatically option (If turned on) Tap on Set time Select the correct time and click ok.



On Samsung Phone

To change the time manually on your galaxy device:

Toggle off the Automatic date and time option Tap on Set time Select the correct time and tap Done



On iPhone

To set the time manually on your iPhone:

Turn off the Set Automatically slider Below the Time Zone option, click on time displayed in blue color On the bottom, click on the time Scroll to set the correct time

Tap anywhere on the screen to exit

Change the Time by Changing Time Zone

You can change your time zone to change the time to the relative region or country. For this you need to turn off the set automatic option and your location services.

Then, follow the steps below to do change the time by changing the time zone:

On Android

Go to Date & time settings Tap on Select time zone Search for the required time zone and select it

On Samsung

Head to Settings > General Management > date and time Tap Select time zone Search and select the appropriate time zone

On iPhone

Go to Settings > General > Date & Time Tap on Time Zone Search for relevant time zone and tap on it to select

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Change the Time Format on My Phone?

We all have our preferences regarding the time format. Some feel comfortable with a 12-Hour format, while others might be accustomed to a 24-Hour format.

No matter which one you’re comfortable with, your phone includes both, and you can change them at your convenience.

To change the time format on your phone, go through the steps as follow:

Open Settings Head to Date & Time settings Toggle the 24-Hour Time slider to turn it on or off

Will My Phone Automatically Change for Daylight Saving Time?

You don’t need to change the time manually on your phone to adjust to daylight saving time. Your phone can do so automatically if you live in a region that follows daylight saving time.

You need to make sure that the Set automatically option is turned on in the Date & time settings on your phone.