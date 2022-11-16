How to Change Date and Time Format in Windows

By default, the windows computer is set to 12-hour format. However, If you don’t prefer the default time format, Windows also allows you to change it to other formats.

It also supports the 24-hour format, also globally known as the military format. You can set a different format by navigating to the regional settings on your PC. Windows has integrated the method for changing the date and time format under the same settings. Read this article to the end to learn how to change the date and time format.

How to Change the Date and Time Format in Windows?

There are several ways to change your PC’s date and time format. You can choose either of the following options depending on your preference. Although the interface may change depending on your Windows version, the overall steps are similar.

Using Settings

You can change the date and time format of Windows from the settings app. This is the most convenient way to change the settings to your preference. Here’s how you do it:

On Windows 10

Press Win + I to open Settings. Select Time & Language.

Go to Region from the left panel. Click on Change data formats.

Select your preferred time format from the drop-down menu under Short time and Long time. Short time means a shorter format of the displayed time, and Long time means the full time.

Similarly, clicking on the drop-down menu under Short date/Long date will allow you to change the date format of your PC.



On Windows 11

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to Time and Language from the left panel. Click on the Language & region.

Select Regional format and click on Change format after it expands.

Click on the drop-down menu next to Short time/ Long time to change the time format. Use the Short date/Long date drop-down menus to change the date format.



Using Control Panel

The control panel also lets you change all the settings on your PC. Although the settings app allows you to change some basic Windows configurations, the control panel allows even more advanced changes. These steps will guide you on how to do it:

Press Win + R to open the Run app. Type Control panel and press enter. Click on Clock and Region > Region.

Click the drop-down menu next to Short time/ Long time and select your preferred time format.

To change the date format, select the Short date/ Long date drop-down menus.

Press Apply and then OK.

Setting Custom Time Format

Windows also allow you to change the time format to your personal liking. For example, if you want to keep the minutes before the hour, you can do it by following the given method. Follow these steps to learn how to set custom time formats:

Press Win + R to open the Run app. Type Control panel and press Enter to open the control panel. Go to Clock and Region > Region.

Click on Formats tab. Press Additional settings.

You can input custom time formats under the Time tab. You have to change the values according to the notations where h=hour, m=minutes, s=seconds, and tt= AM/PM. Small h represents the 12-hour format, whereas capital H represents the 24-hour format.

Likewise, going to the Date tab will let you customize the Long date/ Short date to your choice. In regards to the notation, d/dd= day, dddd= day of the week, M = month, and y = year.

Click Apply to confirm the changes. Use the apply button to check whether or not you like the new format you chose without having to reopen the new window. Press OK.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Change the Date and Time?

A computer’s date and time have more impact on your PC than just the clock. You also need to have the correct date and time to use the internet. Here are the steps to change the date and time on your PC. You can change the date and time from the control panel. Here are the steps to do it:

Press Win + R. Type control panel and press Enter. Go to Clock and Region > Date and Time.

Press Change date and time.

Input the time in the box under the clock and press OK. You can also change the date by selecting your preferred date and pressing OK.



Why is the Date and Time on My PC Automatically Resetting?

A computer uses a CMOS battery to store the date and time on your PC even when it’s turned off. The CMOS battery constantly powers the device that stores the date and time. If the date and time keep changing or gets reset automatically, it’s probably because the CMOS battery has run out. Replacing the battery with a new one will most likely fix this issue.