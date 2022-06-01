How to Change Time on Windows 11

Windows 11 sets up your date and time automatically by default by syncing it to a Microsoft internet time server.

However, we still have the option of manually changing the time using either settings from windows or a few command lines. We also get the option of changing the time formats and zones.

Check out the steps below and change the time on your Windows 11 PC. If you want to revert to default settings, you always have the option of syncing the time to the internet server of either Windows or NIST.

So, without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Manually Change Time in Windows 11

Any one of the alternatives below will get the job done. You do not need to try them all. Use anyone the feels the easiest to you.

Any change in date and time made with these alternatives will affect the date and time shown in the taskbar, calendar, or lock screen. Most of them require access to windows settings. So, if windows has issues reaching settings, you might have to troubleshoot it first.

And if your settings is up and running, follow the methods below to change the time in your WIndows 11 PC.

Using Windows Settings

Press the Windows key and search select settings. Alternatively, right-click on the date and time shown on the taskbar & select Adjust Date and Time. On the left panel, select the Time & Language option. Select Date & Time. Toggle off the Set Time Automatically. Select the Change option on the Set the Date and Time Manually section. A pop-up will open with options to change the date and time. Make the changes and select change on the bottom of the pop-up box.

Alternative: You can also access the date and time settings by right-clicking on the date and time shown in the taskbar & selecting Adjust Date and Time.

Using Control Panel

Press Windows Key and search/ select Control Panel. Find/select Date and Time. A pop-up will open. Under Date and Time, Choose Change Date and Time.

Another pop-up will open with options to change the date and time. Make required changes & Press OK.



Using Command Prompt

Press Windows Key and search Command Prompt. Right-click on it to select Run as administrator. Type in the following command with the format: time You will be asked to enter a new time, enter in the format: Hour:Minutes

In the above command, you can specify AM or PM if you write time in a 12-hour format. If you use a 24-hour format, you do not need to specify AM or PM. E.g., Ten at night is 10 PM or 22 o’clock.

Change Time Zone

We have covered changing time zones through both windows settings and the control panel. You only need one of them. Use the one that feels the easiest for you.

Using Windows Settings

Press Windows + X and go to Settings. Choose Time & Language option on the left panel. Select Date & Time and toggle off Set Time Zone Automatically. The time zone section right on top will not be grayed anymore; use the drop-down to select the time zone.

Using Control Panel

Press Windows Key and search Control Panel. Select the Date and Time section. A pop-up will open; select Change Time Zone. Another pop-up will appear; select the time zone from the drop-down and select OK.



Sync Time to Microsoft or NIST Server

If you want to have the date and time synchronized with the Microsoft Windows/ NIST server, you can follow the alternatives below:

Using Windows Settings

Press Windows + X and select Settings. Choose Time & Language from the left panel and select Date & time. Scroll down and select Additional Clock. A pop-up will open, select the internet time tab and choose Change Settings.

Ensure Synchronize with an Internet Time Server box is checked. Select the server from the drop-down among Microsoft or NIST servers. Select Update now.



There will be a Sync now option under Language & Time > Date & Time. Remember, this option will directly sync your date and time to the server chosen in the above alternative. It might come in handy in the future for a faster approach.

Using Control Panel

Press Windows Key and search/select Control Panel. Choose the Date and Time option. A pop-up will open, and select the Internet Time tab. Choose Change Settings. Ensure Synchronize with an Internet Time Server box is checked. Select either Microsoft or NIST server and select Update Now.

Change Time Format in Windows 11

We can also change the format of how the time is shown. Windows has different variations of formats stored. Use the following steps to make changes.

Alternative Method 1

Right-click on time shown on the taskbar and select Adjust Date & Time. Scroll down to related links and select Language and Region. Select Regional Format under Region and click on Change Formats. You can see options for “short time.” Make changes accordingly using the drop-down feature.

Alternative: Select Administrative language settings under Language & Region. A pop will open, select Formats, and make changes in “Short time.” Use options from the short time drop-down.

Alternative Method 2

Press the Windows key and search select Date & Time Settings. Choose Additional Clocks. Under the Date and Time Tab, Select Change Date and Time. Select Change Calendar Settings. Another pop-up will open, and select Additional Settings. A new pop-up will open; select the time tab. If you make changes to the Short Time using the drop-down option. Select Apply and OK.

Frequently Asked Questions?

Windows Pc Doesn’t Show Taskbar Clock When I Have Multiple Monitors Plugged in?

The prime reason is that windows didn’t have this feature inbuilt when Windows 11 was first released.

But after the 22000.526 build, Windows added this feature. You can either update the windows to a new Windows build or use a third-party app to display Clock on multiple monitors.

Computer Time on My Windows 11 Is Not Correct?

If you notice a sudden time difference on the Clock and assess that the time displayed is incorrect, there are a few things that might cause it.

Incorrect Time Zone

Issues with Windows Time Service

Incorrect time is synced by the server itself (A rare case)

Damaged CMOS battery

Virus Malware

We have a dedicated article talking about this particular issue. We recommend checking it out to resolve your computer time not working.

Does Windows 11 Account for Daylight Savings Time?

Yes, Windows 11 will account for daylight savings time depending on where you live automatically by default.

How Do I Show Clock on the Calendar Fly-out in Windows 11?

In the event, the calendar flyout doesn’t show the Clock. Follow the steps stated below: