Are you worried about not having privacy on Netflix? Or are you scared your kids will get access to some mature content on it? You don’t need to worry about all these with the parental control feature.

Netflix has varieties of shows for every age group according to their taste and preference. The parental control feature helps set the viewing restrictions, allowing you to select the shows according to your preferred age group. It allows you to log in to multiple profiles from a single account so that you can supervise your children’s viewing activity.

So, without further ado, let’s get right into the article to learn how to set viewing restrictions on Netflix.

How to Change Viewing Restrictions on Netflix

There are several ways to restrict adult content on Netflix. However, with the help of parental control, we can restrict some adult content, movies, or shows. Furthermore, Netflix has a dedicated option to change viewing restrictions. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Open the Netflix account on a web browser. Choose the Account you want to change the viewing restrictions. Click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the screen. Select Account. Under profile and parental control, select the downward arrow beside the profile name. Click on Change alongside the Viewing restriction. Enter the PIN when asked for. Adjust the slider to set the age restrictions.



Note: To change the viewing restriction on Netflix, we need to ensure that we are logging in from a web browser and not from the app itself.

How to Set Parental Controls on Netflix?

Parental control is a feature that helps protect your kids from accessing inappropriate content floating on Netflix. It is one of the most effective ways to set the viewing restriction. Moreover, there are several ways to set parental controls on Netflix. All methods mentioned here are simple and won’t take much of your time. Let’s learn more about them in detail.

Setting Up PIN for Individual User

Having multiple profiles logged in to one account can question the safety and privacy of each user. It can also lead to kids logging in to the elder’s account, providing them access to different age-inappropriate and adult content.

So, to prevent this from happening, we can also set passwords for different individual accounts. These simple steps can help you set your password:

Scroll down to the profile and parental control section on our account Click the arrow next to the user’s name and scroll to the Profile lock option. Click Change and Enter your Netflix password.

Now tick the box with “Require a PIN to access profile.”

Add a four-digit PIN.

For the child’s safety, you can also add a pin for creating a new account which will let no kid create their account.

Set Up Kids Experience Profile

Netflix has introduced the built-in feature “Kids Experience Profile” which includes all the kids-friendly shows and programs. Netflix Kids has a distinct variation of shows that are suitable and appropriate for kids of different age groups.

This profile is educative and informative and helps in children’s mental growth as it includes shows with factual things and children’s favorite colorful stories. It allows the parents to not worry about the content their child is watching and can rely on them while surfing the browser alone.

Here’s how you can set it up:

Open your Netflix account Tap on the dropdown menu near the Profile icon Click on Manage profile Select the Add profile option and click on the Kid’s option

You are all set with your kid’s experience profile

Monitor Watch History

The parental control feature lets you access your child’s watch history from where you can supervise what your kids are watching. You need to follow these simple steps to monitor the watch history.

Login to Netflix through a browser Go to the Account section. Open profile and parental controls settings for one of your kid’s profiles. Check the Viewing activity.



Limiting the Screen-time

Children can binge-watch Netflix for several hours until they are forced to stop watching. So, an easier way to limit your child’s screen time is by turning off the auto-play. Netflix allows us to disable the auto-play, which can help you get your kids out of the couch and do something different rather than staring at the TV the whole day.

FAQs

How Can I Set a Fixed Screen Time on Netflix?

There is no certain way to set a fixed screen time on Netflix. However, the only way you can pause any show on Netflix is by turning off the auto-play option.

How Can I Change My Kid’s Profile to a Normal Profile?

After a child gets to a certain age you can change the maturity level through the settings. But If you want your kids to have a normal profile then you need to delete the kid’s profile and create a new profile for them.